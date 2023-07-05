Top news of the day: Fight for NCP symbol reaches Election Commission; Supreme Court extends interim protection for Teesta Setalvad, and more

July 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Fight for NCP symbol reaches Election Commission

The battle for control of the NCP has reached the Election Commission with the poll panel receiving a petition from Ajit Pawar claiming the party symbol and 40 affidavits in his support from Members of Parliament and legislators of his faction. The Sharad Pawar group has filed a caveat urging to be heard first.

Supreme Court extends interim protection to Teesta Setalvad, posts case on July 19

The Supreme Court issued notice to Gujarat on activist Teesta Setalvad’s appeal against the High Court’s refusal to grant her regular bail.

ISRO moon mission | Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

ISRO is yet to announce the date of the launch. However, the launch window for the Chandrayaan-3 is between July 12 and 19.

Manipur schools reopen after two months

Officials in the State said as many as4,521 schools have resumed from Classes I to VIII but an average of about 20% of the students were in attendance. “The low attendance can be attributed to the fear among the parents and students besides issues of transportation,” an official of the Education Department said.

Indian footballer Jeakson Singh wraps himself in Meitei flag after SAFF final

The flag Jeakson wrapped himself in, is called Flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret Flag — a rectangular seven-colour flag which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity in ancient Manipur.

Senthilbalaji arrest | C.V. Karthikeyan named as third judge to hear case on legality of detention

The move comes after a Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy had, on July 4, delivered a split verdict, with one judge declaring the Minister’s detention as illegal and the other stating that the arrest was necessary.

Mayawati demands bulldozer action on Madhya Pradesh man accused of urinating over tribal youth

“The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is highly shameful, the inhuman act should be condemned in strongest words. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, this is also very sad,” tweeted Ms. Mayawati.

India’s first major gender in physics conference from July 10

The conference is an event of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics. It was first held in 2002 in France, to address the gender imbalance in physics education and research worldwide.

In Kremlin stunt, President Vladimir Putin, 8-year-old girl lobby Finance Minister for budget funds

The Kremlin released video of Mr. Putin welcoming the girl, Raisat Akipova, in the latest of a series of appearances since a brief armed mutiny last month that seem designed to show him as caring, concerned and in control.

15 killed by floods in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas

Another four people were reported missing by mid-morning in Chongqing, a vast mountainous region of 31 million, almost all of which has now been designated as having flood risk, according to the local government website.

9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July the Fourth

Shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

Israel withdraws troops from West Bank militant stronghold and warns two-day raid is not a one-off

The Army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in the Jenin refugee camp in an operation that included a series of airstrikes and hundreds of ground troops.

India’s services sector growth eases to three-month low in June: PMI

For the 23rd straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

IT department turns lens on IVF clinics, designer clothing stores, NRI quota medical college seats

This is part of an initiative to ‘widen and deepen’ the tax base under the Central Action Plan for the current fiscal, 2023-24 (FY24), officials said.

BCCI names Ajit Agarkar India’s new chairman of selectors

Agarkar, who joins Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath on the selection committee, was made chairperson based on seniority which considers the total number of Test matches played.

Man United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for reported $70 million transfer fee

The 24-year-old England player, who came through Chelsea’s academy and had a year left on his deal, has been signed by United for £55 million ($69.88 million) plus five million in add-ons, according to reports in British media.