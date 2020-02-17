Top news of the day: Fresh death warrants for March 3 against four Nirbhaya case convicts, SC says women officers can be given permanent commission in the Army, and more

A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 a.m. against all the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana pursuant to pleas by Tihar Jail and the victim’s parents, seeking issuance of a fresh date to hang them.

Dismissing the Narendra Modi government’s view that women are physiologically weaker than men as a “stereotype”, the Supreme Court on Monday declared that women officers are eligible for command posts and permanent commissions in the Army irrespective of their years of service.

Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying aide. Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir, was unable to clear customs after her valid Indian visa was rejected, the aide, Harpreet Upal, told.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the fundamental right of mothers, children and ordinary people of Shaheen Bagh and Delhi to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as it expressed concern over their blocking public areas like roads to voice their discontent.

Bharti Airtel on Monday paid ₹10,000 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) as part of its adjusted gross revenue-related dues. “The said total amount of ₹10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Hexacom Limited and Telenor,” the company said in a letter to the DoT.

“What more does the police need in terms of evidence? Everything is crystal clear,” said Mohammed Minhajauddin, who was blinded in one eye during the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia on the night of December 15.

India will send medical supplies on board a special relief plane to China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, this week and bring back Indians as well as citizens from all neighbouring countries who are still stuck there on the return flight, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

Turkey is trying to justify Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in Kashmir, India said on Monday. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar issued a scathing comment saying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest statement on the Indian territory during his trip to Pakistan reflected a narrow-minded view that would have “strong implications” for India-Turkey ties.

A common peninsular command should start taking shape by the end of next year and theatre commands by 2022, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The Army’s Northern and Western borders would be converted into 2-5 theatres with Jammu and Kashmir being a separate theatre, he said.

Over a fifth of India’s bird diversity, ranging from the Short-toed Snake Eagle to the Sirkeer Malkoha, has suffered strong long-term declines over a 25-year period, while more recent annual trends point to a drastic 80% loss among several common birds, a new scientific report jointly released by 10 organisations said on Monday.