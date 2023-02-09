February 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Over 16 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011, says government data

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented the details while replying to a question. He said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

Hindenburg-Adani issue | Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on February 10

Last week, another PIL was filed in the apex court by advocate M.L. Sharma seeking prosecution of short-seller Nathan Anderson of U.S.-based firm Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the U.S. for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the “artificial crashing” of Adani Group’s stock value in the market.

Rajya Sabha adjourns over Adani-Hindenburg issue; Lok Sabha continues Budget discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition members continued sloganeering throughout the Prime Minister’s speech, raising chants of “ PM-Adani bhai bhai”. They also demanded a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. After multiple adjournments due to the commotion, the Rajya Sabha was finally adjourned for the day. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, resumed the discussion on the Union Budget 2023-24.

Victoria Gowri elevation | Government flagged Supreme Court need for mechanism to assess ‘personality’ of candidates

The government, just a little over a month before the Supreme Court Collegium recommended advocate Victoria Gowri for Madras High Court judgeship on January 17, 2023, had in the apex court flagged the “compelling need” for a debate to include an “appropriate mechanism” in the Memorandum of Procedure for “assessment of the personality” of candidates under consideration for judicial appointments to constitutional courts.

BSF firing pushes back Pakistan drone spotted near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it. The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9.40 p.m. on February 8, said the official.

India will never abandon the people of Afghanistan, says NSA Ajit Doval

He was speaking at the ‘5th Regional Dialogue on Afghanistan’ being held in Moscow. Addressing the delegates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was in contact with the Taliban rulers in Kabul, adding that large economic projects are underway in Afghanistan that could “stabilise the situation in the economy”.

Zelensky addresses EU Parliament, seeks more weapons

Mr. Zelensky received standing ovations before, during and after his speech to European lawmakers. He held up an EU flag after his address and the entire legislature stood in somber silence as the Ukrainian national anthem and then European anthem “Ode to Joy” were played.

Death toll rises to over 16,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

The death toll from the February 6 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts pass the 72-hour mark that disaster experts consider the most likely period to save lives.

Index provider MSCI reviews Adani Group securities amid sell-off crisis

“MSCI has received feedback from a range of market participants concerning the eligibility and free float determination of specific securities associated with the Adani Group for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI),” it said in a statement.

Google’s Bard fails to enthuse investors

The fall in Google’s stock prices came after Bard, its artificial intelligence chatbot, offered an incorrect answer in an ad published by the company on Twitter.

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test | Jadeja’s fifer, Rohit’s fifty put India on top at the end of Day 1

Come-back man Jadeja (5/47), playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after tea.