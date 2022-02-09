News

Top news of the day: Karnataka HC refers petitions over hijab row to larger Bench; Government says properties of 610 Kashmiri Pandits restored in J&K, and more

Hijab controversy | Karnataka High Court refers petitions to larger Bench

“Considering the enormity of the importance of questions of law debated, this court is of the considered opinion that the petition papers be put at the hands of the honourable Chief Justice to consider if a larger Bench can be constituted in the subject matter,” said Justice Krishna S. Dixit in his brief order.

Properties of 610 Kashmiri Pandits restored in J&K: Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed the Rajya Sabha that the land of 610 Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir has been restored in the past five years.

Kerala hiker caught in crevice rescued by Army team

Hiker Babu, who was caught in a crevice since February 7, was hauled up to safety around 10 a.m. by the Army personnel.

Explained | The Governor’s role in approving a Bill

Can the Governor over-ride the decision of the Legislative Houses? Under what circumstances does the President step in?

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Comparing manifestos of the BJP, SP and Congress

The three manifestos addressed some of the most potent issues related to agriculture, unemployment, education and overall economic upliftment of the State.

87% of T.N. has antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, reveals fourth sero-survey

The sero-survey was done prior to the Omicron-driven third wave; Tiruvarur had the highest sero-positivity at 93%.

Micro-loan case | FEMA authority confirms seizure of ₹288 crore by ED

The competent authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has confirmed the seizure of ₹288 crore made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chinese-owned PC Financial Services Private Limited.

Committed to concluding interim FTA with India, says Australian Minister Dan Tehan

Mr. Tehan arrives in India on a special visit as negotiations between the two sides reach a crucial phase amid possibilities of further enhancement of post-COVID-19 opportunities for travel and tourism.

Terror groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than any time in recent history: U.N. report

The dreaded Islamic State terrorist group aims to position itself as the “chief rejectionist force” in Afghanistan, expands into neighbouring Central and South Asian countries and is viewed by the Taliban as its primary armed threat: U.N. report.

Supreme Court issues notice to Future group on Amazon plea against Delhi HC stay

The Delhi High Court had stayed proceedings before a Singapore arbitral tribunal against Future group's ₹24,500 crore proposed deal with Reliance.

Bosch to invest ₹2,000 crore in India in next five years

The company would invest ₹1,000 crore towards the localisation of advanced automotive technologies while an equal amount of investment would be made in building digital platforms like Mobility Marketplace and Mobility Cloud Platform, it said.

India set West Indies 238-run target to win 2nd ODI

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.


