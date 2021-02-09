Top news of the day: Uttarakhand flood toll rises to 31; Modi gives a tearful farewell to Azad in Rajya Sabha, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uttarakhand flood | Toll rises to 31, agencies race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel

The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 with five more bodies being recovered, officials said on February 9 as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel in a power project site and 175 people remained missing. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that as many as 197 people were missing while 20 people had died.

Uttarakhand flood | A phone call that saved a dozen lives

Vinod Singh, a welder, recalls seven gruelling hours he spent in a Tapovan tunnel with his 11 colleagues till they were rescued by ITBP. Mr. Singh, 33, was the first to be rescued from one of the two blocked tunnels at Tapovan.

Parliament proceedings | Modi gives a tearful farewell to Azad

PM gets emotional while reminiscing about his close association with the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju said relaxation in age or the number of attempts would trigger a never-ending cycle of requests for similar reliefs, with every candidate asking for an extra chance. The law officer argued that hardships during the pandemic were uniformly felt by all.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria stresses on indigenous technological developments.

The BSF chief was under the scanner in the ₹5,383-crore bank loan fraud case after certain handwritten diaries allegedly mentioned he was the ‘beneficiary’ of unaccounted money.

Envoy urges resumption of flights, bilateral talks.

15 States/UTs have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours; India's total active cases drops to 1.43 lakh.

Coronavirus | WHO says virus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment at the end of a visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where a team of scientists is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus. The first cases were discovered in the city in December 2019.

The U.S. President also noted that “a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship”.

The ‘Pothuvil to Polikandy’ rally or ‘P2P’, began in the eastern Ampara district and ended in Jaffna in the Northern Province, covering several towns en route. Prominent Tamil and Muslim politicians, activists, students, and residents took part in the march.

After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.

Central bankers and regulators, particularly in China, are also starting to embrace issuing their own digital currencies for everyday use, in a major break from the conventional workings of global finance.

Australian Open | Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty advance in straight sets

Nadal finished off a 6-3 6-4,6-1 win in just under two hours in his first competitive match in months.

India will now be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches.