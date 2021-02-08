Top news of the day: 20 bodies recovered after Uttarakhand glacier disaster; PM Modi urges agitating farmers to withdraw stir, and more

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: State govt. releases ₹20 crore relief package
Of the 20 bodies recovered in Uttarakhand, only two have been identified so far, said an ITBP official. The official said that 39 persons including workers and senior officials of a construction company trapped in Tapovan tunnel.
Parliament proceedings | Modi says ill words against Sikhs will do no good; asks agitating farmers to withdraw stir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed those calling agitating Sikh farmers names, saying it won’t do the country any good as he went on to appeal to the protesting farmers to withdraw their over two-month-long stir and give the new agriculture reform laws a chance. He also slammed the politics over the farm laws, saying opposition parties were mum over the reasons for the agitation.
Also read: Parliament proceedings | February 8, 2021
After Prime Minister’s invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask government to choose date
Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.
Parliament proceedings | Azad in RS raises doubts over government’s intention to give full statehood to J&K
Questioning the ruling NDA on whether it wanted permanent UT status for Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday batted for restoration of its statehood, saying development had halted, there was an increase in unemployment and industries were closing, making survival difficult in the region.
HC dismisses Gautam Navlakha’s appeal challenging rejection of statutory bail
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by activist Gautam Navlakha from the Taloja Central Jail challenging the rejection of his statutory bail by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on July 12 in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
Google paid $6.7 million in bug bounty rewards in 2020
Google paid over $6.7 million in reward to security researchers for spotting security and abuse bugs in its products last year.
Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4 | Set world record target of 420, India in trouble at 39/1
India were left with the herculean task of chasing a world record 420 after England refused to declare in an unfocussed second essay, cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance on a sharply turning fourth day strip in the opening Test in Chennai on Monday.
Supreme Court rejects plea for imposition of President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to direct the imposition of President’s rule under Article 356 in Uttar Pradesh, saying the lawlessness, especially against women, is higher than in other States.
Markets at fresh peaks: Sensex soars above 51,000, Nifty scales 15,100 as bulls dominate for 6th day
The Sensex closed above 51,000 points for the first time while the Nifty smashed past the 15,100-mark on February 8 as the post-Budget rally continued for the sixth session amid strong corporate results and robust foreign fund inflows.
TMC reacts to Modi barb, tells him to show 'Mamta' to farmers
The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Feb. 7 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hard- hitting comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged him to soften his stand on the ongoing stir against farm laws and show some "Mamta" (compassion) towards agitating farmers.
Youth arrested for hoax tweet on bomb blasts in Mumbai
Mumbai Police have arrested a 19- year-old youth from Haryana for allegedly posting a tweet about bomb blasts at some multiplexes in the city which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said on Monday.
PM’s Rajya Sabha speech ‘misleading’, says Congress
The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's Address had neither substance nor offered any solution to the on-going farmers’ agitation over the new farm laws.