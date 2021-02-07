Top news of the day: At least 150 labourers feared dead as Nanda Devi glacier crushes Uttarakhand dam; India stands third in number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away as a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. At least 12 labourers trapped in the power project tunnel have been rescued. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said at least seven bodies have been recovered. The National Crisis Management Committee said there was no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained. However, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga to be on high alert and continuously monitor the water level.

Watch | ITBP rescues labourers from a tunnel in Uttarakhand

A video on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel rescuing 12 persons from an open tunnel.

Coronavirus | India now third on the list of countries to administer most doses of vaccine

Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The Health Ministry said 12 States in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

Over a period of time, China has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC...But the present government has ensured that this does not happen, the Union Minister said.

Mr. Faruqui was released from the Indore Central Jail late on February 6 after prison authorities checked the February 5 bail order of the Supreme Court on its website, a jail official said.

Narendra Singh Tomar said the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's three new farm laws is limited to a certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock over the issue soon.

The focus of his speech at Dhekiajuli was on tea plantation workers, a major chunk of voters in Assam.

Four agreements worth $70 million for weapons, upgrades from Kyiv signed at Aero India.

Coronavirus | Afghanistan gets Covishield vaccine doses from India

The India-made vaccine is the first to reach Afghanistan, which expects WHO emergency approval for its use soon.

As enthusiastic crowds of tens of thousands marched through the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on February 7 to protest last week's coup, their spirits were lifted by the return of Internet services that had been blocked a day earlier.

“With the nomination of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her possibility of participating in voting, a door has opened,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the synod.

Speaking to reporters in the financial capital, the Finance Minister said that the government has no plan to form any bank investment company to house the government stakes in banks.

India vs. England first Test | England take control after Pant, Pujara's counter-attacking stand

At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on.

Kayle Mayers, who scored a double century on his debut, becomes the star of his team’s three-wicket win.