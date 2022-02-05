Top news of the day: Centre places purchase order for 5 crore doses of Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine; Lata Mangeshkar put back on ventilator, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Government is yet to decide on which segment of beneficiaries this new vaccine, which costs ₹145 excluding taxes, would be administered.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had recently returned a Bill seeking to dispense with NEET-based admissions to medical colleges to the Assembly Speaker.

"Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba's outfit The Resistance Front were neutralised by the Srinagar police," Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The outspoken Congress MP also shared his views on the “daily noise” over the leadership tussle in the State, asserting, “Those who put these people [the State leadership] in charge should fix it.”

Coastal Karnataka has been seeing instances of Muslim students turning up at colleges in hijab not being allowed into classes. To counter girls wearing hijab, several Hindu boys have been turning up wearing saffron shawls, but they too have been barred from entering classrooms.

Voters from Habba Kadal will now be part of at least three assembly seats in the new proposed report.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias is a matter of serious concern and needs the attention of the U.N. to address this threat.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

Despite a significant decline in housing transactions, the prices of houses did not fall in most major cities.

India vs West Indies | ODIs back in limelight as India set to conquer Mt. 1k

India will be playing its 1000th ODI in Ahmedabad on February 6.