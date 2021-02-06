Top news of the day: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana block roads as part of ‘chakka jam’; Jaishankar sees no visible progress on ground after talks with China, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Several national and State highways were blocked as the ‘chakka jam’ started at noon, hampering traffic. The protests have been peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported so far. Slogans were shouted against the Centre, demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

International Federation of Trade Unions national treasurer Animesh Das was picked up at 5 a.m. and detained by Kalkaji Police, according to All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha general secretary Ashish Mittal. He alleged that police had also been posted outside the house of Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan general secretary Poonam to prevent her movement.

“Military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground,” the External Affairs Minister said in Amravati.

The Prime Minister said the Supreme Court in India has conducted the highest number of hearings via videoconferencing from among the top courts of all the countries in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still spaces where one can air strong opinions and fight repression, he says.

Militants opened fire at the road opening party of the CRPF’s 29th battalion at Chanapora locality in Srinagar, CRPF PRO O.P. Tiwari said.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.

India has so far supplied COVID- 19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, the External Affairs Minister said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by residents of Sarsad village in Tehsil Gohana in Haryana’s Sonepat district who encroached upon panchayat land and constructed houses.

In addition to Facebook and related apps, the military government on February 5 ordered communications operators and internet service providers to cut access to Twitter and Instagram. The statement said that some people are trying to use both platforms to spread fake news.

Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital, killing at least three people including two Sikhs and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.

“...I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Ratan Tata said in a tweet.

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test | Joe Root's double ton guides England to 555-8 at stumps on Day 2

Root's fifth Test double ton was laced with 19 hits to the fence and two maximums, one of which helped him to reach the milestone.