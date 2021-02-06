Top news of the day: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana block roads as part of ‘chakka jam’; Jaishankar sees no visible progress on ground after talks with China, and more

Farmers’ protests | Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of ‘chakka jam’
Several national and State highways were blocked as the ‘chakka jam’ started at noon, hampering traffic. The protests have been peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported so far. Slogans were shouted against the Centre, demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Farmers’ protests | Trade union activists detained ahead of meeting, say worker groups
International Federation of Trade Unions national treasurer Animesh Das was picked up at 5 a.m. and detained by Kalkaji Police, according to All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha general secretary Ashish Mittal. He alleged that police had also been posted outside the house of Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan general secretary Poonam to prevent her movement.
India-China talks | No visible expression of the talks on ground, says Jaishankar
“Military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground,” the External Affairs Minister said in Amravati.
Modi hails country’s judiciary for safeguarding people’s rights
The Prime Minister said the Supreme Court in India has conducted the highest number of hearings via videoconferencing from among the top courts of all the countries in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s times can’t be exaggerated as Emergency: N. Ram
There are still spaces where one can air strong opinions and fight repression, he says.
CRPF constable injured as militants attack security forces in Srinagar
Militants opened fire at the road opening party of the CRPF’s 29th battalion at Chanapora locality in Srinagar, CRPF PRO O.P. Tiwari said.
Coronavirus | Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry
In a statement, the Health Ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.
Coronavirus | 25 countries in queue for ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccine: Jaishankar
India has so far supplied COVID- 19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, the External Affairs Minister said.
Persons in illegal occupation of panchayat land cannot claim regularisation as matter of right: Supreme Court
The top court was hearing a plea filed by residents of Sarsad village in Tehsil Gohana in Haryana’s Sonepat district who encroached upon panchayat land and constructed houses.
Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests
In addition to Facebook and related apps, the military government on February 5 ordered communications operators and internet service providers to cut access to Twitter and Instagram. The statement said that some people are trying to use both platforms to spread fake news.
Separate blasts in Kabul kill three, injure four: Afghan officials
Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital, killing at least three people including two Sikhs and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.
Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests people to stop social media campaign
“...I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Ratan Tata said in a tweet.
Ind vs Eng, 1st Test | Joe Root's double ton guides England to 555-8 at stumps on Day 2
Root's fifth Test double ton was laced with 19 hits to the fence and two maximums, one of which helped him to reach the milestone.