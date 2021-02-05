Top news of the day: Opposition continues protests in Lok Sabha over farmers’ issue; Supreme Court grants bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, and more

Parliament proceedings | Opposition continues protests against farm laws in Lok Sabha
With no letup in Opposition protests, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings till February 8. The Rajya Sabha continued with its debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Major farmers meeting in Shamli as clamour against farm laws grows in western U.P.
People from Shamli and nearby districts reached Shamli’s Bhainswal village on tractors, two- and four-wheelers and on foot for a ‘kisan panchayat’ called by the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
Government’s offer to amend farm laws doesn’t mean shortcomings in legislations: Agriculture Minister
Narendra Singh Tomar said farmer unions and the opposition have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, accused of hurting religious feelings, gets bail from Supreme Court
In a brief hearing, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman also stayed a production warrant issued by the Uttar Pradesh government against Mr. Faruqui in a separate case based on the same facts.
UPSC ‘last-attempters’ to get another chance
They should not be age-barred, government tells Supreme Court.
Coronavirus | Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry
About 61% of beneficiaries vaccinated are from 8 States and UTs.
Coronavirus | Pfizer withdraws Emergency Use Authorisation application for its COVID-19 vaccine in India
On February 3, an expert committee of the Drug Controller General of India declined to approve the vaccine on the grounds that there were reports of “palsy, anaphylaxis and other Severe Adverse Events” after the vaccine’s approvals in some other countries and that it still wasn’t clear if this was connected to vaccination.
BJP MLAs protest as Mamata Banerjee tables budget
In a break from tradition, Ms. Banerjee presented the annual statement of accounts instead of Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had allowed the Chief Minister to present the budget.
China will lose moral authority if it colludes with Pakistan: Air Chief
Asked about the current standoff situation with China in Eastern Ladakh, ACM Bhadauria called it “stalemate status quo” and said the situation in the summer would depend on how the talks went. “We should lay a lot of emphasis on the talks. The last round [of talks] was quite ok,” Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said in an interview to The Hindu at the ongoing Aero India show.
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | The military coup in Myanmar and its repercussions
Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a deep dive into the happenings at Myanmar, answering key questions about what the future holds for the country and its neighbours, including India.
Yemen government willing to work with U.S. to end war
On February 7, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. was ending support for the grinding Saudi-led war in Yemen. The five-year conflict has killed some 1,30,000 people, including over 13,000 civilians, and resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, projects FY22 GDP growth at 10.5%
The Monetary Policy Committee also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.
One nation one ombudsman: RBI to integrate consumer grievance redressal scheme
The RBI is targeting to roll out the e-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme in June 2021.
Aero components sector to double to ₹ 60,000 crore by 2024, says Rajnath Singh
On the last day of Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 8, Mr. Singh said the government’s endeavour to bring down defence imports by at least $2 billion by 2022 would remain.
Reddit app installs exceed 6 million in January on GameStop trading frenzy
The California-based company’s monthly active users grew more than 50% in January compared to the previous year.
India vs England | Root hits ton in 100th Test as visitors end Day 1 on 263/3
Root's unbeaten knock was studded with 14 boundaries and a six.