Top news of the day: Delhi Police to probe ‘international conspiracy to defame India’; U.S. calls for dialogue with protesting farmers, and more

A Delhi Police officer said that they have registered an FIR into the matter after a Twitter handle had shared a "toolkit" but deleted it later. No names have been mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.

The U.S. reactions were recorded in a statement released by its Embassy in New Delhi and through a State Department statement released to a Wall Street Journal reporter on February 4. Washington has also welcomed steps that would enhance the efficiency of India’s markets.

Farmers’ protests | Opposition MPs prevented from meeting farmers at Ghazipur border

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and more than a dozen MPs from different parties could not meet the farmers due to heavy barricading. “It is unprecedented. The fortification is like that at the Pakistan border,” she said.

"From decades, the meaning of budget in our country was only restricted to what announcements have been made on whose name. Budget was turned into an account for the vote bank," he said after inaugurating via videoconference the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha witnesses multiple adjournments

Rajya Sabha discusses Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions, the Health Ministry said, adding that 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far.

Iran has denied involvement in the foiled plot, saying it is a Western trap.

Last year, Facebook and Apple locked horns over the iPhone maker’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. Facebook called the feature an abuse of Apple's market dominance to stifle competition. This feud could hurt Facebook’s ad targeting strategy this year.

The e-commerce giant said it processed 27,664 information requests (excluding AWS) from different countries in the last six months of 2020 compared with 3,282 requests in the first half of the year, an increase of nearly 750%.

Kohli, speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England in Chennai, did not divulge the details of the "brief" conversation on the matter.

Hard-hitting West Indian batsman Chris Gayle struck an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls to pulverise Maratha Arabians' bowling attack and steer Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win in a Super League match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi.