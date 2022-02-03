Top news of the day: India’s top diplomat in China not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies; Tamil Nadu Governor returns Bill against NEET, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

China’s decision to honour PLA’s Galwan commander as Winter Olympics torchbearer regrettable, says India.

After a detailed study of the Bill that sought an exemption for the State from NEET and the report of the high-level committee constituted by the State government in this regard, the Governor was “of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State,” an one-page press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea made by aspirants to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2022 due to COVID-19, saying interference merely 48 hours before the scheduled examination would create a potential for “chaos and uncertainty” for students.

How many different lineages does Omicron have, and how are they different from each other?

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 | SKM has appealed to farmers to punish BJP in upcoming polls: Yogendra Yadav

Mr. Yadav, however, clarified that the morcha has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.

In an oblique reference to China, he also said that some nations are challenging the globally accepted norms and the rules-based order.

“There were seven-eight petitions before the court surrounding law guaranteeing 75% reservation to locals in private sector jobs in Haryana. The court has admitted the petitions and stayed the law,” Tushar Sharma, counsel for Manesar Industrial Welfare Association, one of the petitioners, told The Hindu.

A Special Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul rescheduled the case to February 25. The Punjab elections are due on February 20.

Visit comes even as India extends emergency assistance to the island nation in the grip an economic crisis.

A little-known group that previously claimed a January 2021 attack targeting a palace in Saudi Arabia said it was responsible, an assault that authorities believe came from Iraq.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell to 51.5 in January, down from 55.5 in December, pointing to the slowest rate of expansion in the current six-month sequence of growth.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc’s privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Mohammad Abbas Wani was found positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport on February 2.