Top news of the day: India’s top diplomat in China not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies; Tamil Nadu Governor returns Bill against NEET, and more

India’s top diplomat in China not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics
China’s decision to honour PLA’s Galwan commander as Winter Olympics torchbearer regrettable, says India.
Tamil Nadu Governor returns Bill against NEET
After a detailed study of the Bill that sought an exemption for the State from NEET and the report of the high-level committee constituted by the State government in this regard, the Governor was “of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State,” an one-page press release from the Raj Bhavan said.
Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone GATE 2022
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea made by aspirants to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2022 due to COVID-19, saying interference merely 48 hours before the scheduled examination would create a potential for “chaos and uncertainty” for students.
Explained | The sub-lineages of the Omicron variant
How many different lineages does Omicron have, and how are they different from each other?
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 | SKM has appealed to farmers to punish BJP in upcoming polls: Yogendra Yadav
Mr. Yadav, however, clarified that the morcha has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.
We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts: Army Chief
In an oblique reference to China, he also said that some nations are challenging the globally accepted norms and the rules-based order.
High Court stays Haryana’s 75% law for reservation to locals in private jobs
“There were seven-eight petitions before the court surrounding law guaranteeing 75% reservation to locals in private sector jobs in Haryana. The court has admitted the petitions and stayed the law,” Tushar Sharma, counsel for Manesar Industrial Welfare Association, one of the petitioners, told The Hindu.
Supreme Court adjourns Sidhu road rage case review to February 25
A Special Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul rescheduled the case to February 25. The Punjab elections are due on February 20.
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris scheduled to visit India from February 6
Visit comes even as India extends emergency assistance to the island nation in the grip an economic crisis.
UAE says ‘hostile’ drones intercepted in fourth such attack
A little-known group that previously claimed a January 2021 attack targeting a palace in Saudi Arabia said it was responsible, an assault that authorities believe came from Iraq.
India’s services sector activity slips further in January
The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell to 51.5 in January, down from 55.5 in December, pointing to the slowest rate of expansion in the current six-month sequence of growth.
Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc’s privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram.
India’s Winter Olympics contingent COVID-19-free after manager found negative in retests
Mohammad Abbas Wani was found positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport on February 2.