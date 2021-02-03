Top news of the day: Supreme Court declines to entertain pleas for probe into Republic Day violence; Centre warns Twitter of penal action over farmers’ protests, and more

Republic Day violence | Supreme Court declines to entertain pleas for independent probe
“We are sure that the government is inquiring into it. We saw a statement by the Prime Minister in the media that law will take its course. We don’t want to interfere at this stage,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde told a PIL petitioner.
Republic Day violence | Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move Supreme Court against FIRs
The FIRs, registered by the Delhi and Gurugram Police, accused them of posting instigating tweets and deliberately circulating fake news accusing the Delhi Police of the murder of a man driving a tractor during the violence on Republic Day.
Farmers’ protests | Centre issues notice to Twitter, warns of penal action
The Union government has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with its order related to removal of contents as well as accounts related to ‘farmer genocide’, while warning that refusal to do so may invite penal action, The Hindu has learnt.
Farmers’ protests | Comments of western celebrities not accurate, responsible, says India
The Ministry of External Affairs responds to a series of social media posts by singer Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Farmers’ protests | No informal talks with unions, says Agriculture Minister Tomar
Asked about the farm unions’ stance that they will not hold talks with the government until the barricades at protest sites are removed and farmers in police custody are released, Mr. Tomar said he did not want to comment on a law and order issue.
Farmers’ protests | No change in panel holding talks with government, says Rakesh Tikait
He was speaking at a well-attended “Mahapanchayat” held in Jind at the behest of Kandela Khap.
Parliament proceedings | Opposition demands repeal of farm laws
Opposition makes the demand during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments as Opposition protests against farm laws.
Coronavirus | India records 11,039 new cases, 110 fresh fatalities
The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. on February 3 showed.
Crimes against SCs, STs increased in 2019: Government tells Rajya Sabha
Crimes against members of the SC and ST communities have increased by 7.3% and 26.5% respectively in 2019, as per a NCRB report.
93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: Home Ministry
44,546 cybercrimes were registered in 2019.
India prepared to defeat any misadventure to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs: Rajnath Singh
HAL awarded contract for 83 LCA fighters in ₹48,000 crore deal at the 13th edition of Aero India.
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup
A police request to a court detailing the accusations against the 75-year-old Nobel laureate said walkie-talkie radios had been found in a search of her home in the capital,Naypyidaw. It said the radios were imported illegally and used without permission.
India does not agree with USTR’s report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secretary
In January, an USTR investigation has concluded that India's 2% digital services tax on e-commerce supply discriminates against U.S. companies and is inconsistent with international tax principles.
EPFO faces ₹1,163 crore defaults in investments
Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Rajya Sabha that securities belonging to the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (₹760.69 crore), Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (₹106.23 crore), Reliance Capital Limited (₹292.64 crore), Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (₹2.98 crore) and Punjab Financial Corporation (₹60 lakh) “have resulted in default of certain principal amounts and interest due”.
Sensex rallies 458 points to end above 50,000 for first time; Nifty tops 14,750
After touching a record intra-day high of 50,526.39, the 30-share index ended at 50,255.75, up 458.03 points or 0.92%.
Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in doubt after COVID-19 cases
Head coach Mickey Arthur and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for coronavirus.