Top news of the day: Third coronavirus case reported in Kerala; Rohit Sharma out of remainder of New Zealand tour, and more

The third positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Kerala on Monday. “The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China. The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

Also read: Coronavirus : Wuhan institute's study on bats and bat hunters in Nagaland to be probed

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student.

Renowned jurist and senior advocate Fali Nariman has objected to the manner in which the Supreme Court turned a review of the Sabarimala case into an opportunity to set up a nine-judge Bench and examine whether certain essential religious practices of various faiths, including Islam and Zoroastrianism, should be constitutionally protected.

In a blow to India, batsman Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui.

More than a handful of Democrats will compete with each other and indirectly against a highly controversial President Donald Trump, riding high on his imminent acquittal by the Senate, as the U.S. election season kicks off on Monday night with the Iowa Caucuses.

The BJP-led Central government will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹70.11 crore, including the bank accounts of Multiple Resorts, St. Xavier’s College (Kolkata) and Knight Riders Sports Private Limited, in connection with the Rose Valley Group ponzi scam. The total attachment in the case now stands at ₹4,750 crore.

A special court on Monday sentenced five offenders to life imprisonment after they were convicted on charges of grave offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, on an 11-year-old girl with a hearing impairment in Ayanavaram, in 2018.

Data | Budget 2020: Which sectors got the most money? | Data | Budget 2020: Why the corporate tax rates are skewed towards the richest | Data | Budget 2020: What's hindering India's infrastructure push? | Data | Lowest GDP since 1976 to widening fiscal deficit: Capturing Indian economy in 9 charts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched the "Young Scientist Programme 2020" for school children. Named YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA), it was started in 2019 to increase the interest of students in space activities.

Feminists, women activists and rights groups on Monday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to break his silence and condemn the rampant threats of violence and rape issued by BJP leaders in the run-up to Delhi election on February 8.

The TMC has moved amendments to the President’s address delivered on January 31 at the beginning of the budget session, raising questions on his “silence” on issues relating to CAA protests, economic slowdown and Kashmir clampdown.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre on a plea by 11 Independent candidates challenging the rejection of their nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said Virat Kohli’s India reminded him of the Pakistan team under Imran Khan for their strong self-belief and ability to win matches from the jaws of defeat.