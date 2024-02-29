February 29, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

India’s GDP grew 8.4% in Q3; 2023-24 growth scaled up to 7.6% from 7.3%

India’s economic growth has upgraded to 8.4% in the third quarter of 2023-24. The National Statistics Office has given India’s GDP growth estimates for this year to 7.6% from 7.3% estimated in early January, even as it scaled down its 7.2% growth estimate for 2022-23 to 7%. The NSO, in its advance estimate said that the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy is estimated to rise 6.9% this year, rising from a revised estimate of 6.7% GVA growth in 2022-23. The NSO had earlier pegged last year’s GVA growth at 7%. Meanwhile, the growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6% in January, driven by a contraction in fertiliser and refinery production along with base effects from 2023 when the core sectors had grown 9.7% in the same month.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to reopen Thoothukudi Sterile copper plant

The Supreme Court, on February 29, dismissed the special leave petition filed by Vedanta to reopen Thoothukudi Sterlite copper plant. The case is a victory for Tamil Nadu. The apex court upholds the Madras High Court judgment of August 2020 confirming the State government and TNPCB decision to permanently shut down plant for causing environmental violations. The apex court noted that though the Thoothukudi plant was contributing to production and employment, the High Court was right in upholding essential principles of sustainable development, polluter pays principle, public health doctrine.

Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan arrested, sent to 10-day police custody

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 28 night by West Bengal police. The Trinamool leader, against whom multiple allegations of land grab and sexual assault have been made by villagers at Sandeshkhali, was sent to 10 days in police custody by a court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on February 29. He was produced before the court in Basirhat around 10.40 a.m. after his arrest in the early hours. The State police sought 14 days of custody, but the court granted 10 days.

Himachal Pradesh political crisis | Six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted in BJP’s favour, disqualified

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, six Congress MLAs were disqualified on February 29 and they cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect. In Shimla, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said the six Congress MLAs, including Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma and Kutlehar MLA Davinder Bhutto, have defied the party whip issued during the Budget session, and hence attracted the provision under the anti-defection law.

Union Cabinet nod to ₹1.26 -lakh-crore chip-making units

The Union Cabinet on February 29 approved setting up three semiconductor-making units by firms, including Tata Group and Japan’s Renesas, at an investment of ₹1.26 lakh crore as part of an attempt to cut India’s dependence on imports to meet requirements of chips. The units which will make chips for sectors including defence, automobiles and telecommunications, will begin construction within the next 100 days, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Cabinet okays ₹75,000-crore rooftop solar scheme, 1 crore households to get subsidy of up to ₹78,000

The government on February 29 approved a rooftop solar scheme, PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna, with an outlay of ₹75,021 crore, to provide up to ₹78,000 subsidy for the installation of solar plants and 300 units free power for one crore households, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. He also announced that the government will issue digital certificates to registered athletes across the country, a move which would ensure a transparent account of their participation and performance.

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act court on February 29 acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. The court acquitted Tunda due to a lack of evidence. Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda.

Lok Sabha elections | MVA says discussions complete on all 48 seats in Maharashtra

Stating that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had completed discussion on all 48 Lok Sabha seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on February 29 reiterated there were no differences within the MVA partners, including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi while clarifying the MVA had received no proposal from Mr. Ambedkar’s party to field Maratha quota Manoj Jarange-Patil from the Jalna Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha elections | DMK allots two seats to CPI, two to CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, on February 29, finalised seat-sharing talks with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, allotting two seats each to both the Left parties. The constituencies are to be decided later.

Gaza health authorities say Israeli fire in Gaza City kills over 100

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on February 29 that 104 people were killed and more than 750 injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians gathered at an aid distribution point in the Palestinian territory. The death toll from the “massacre” in Gaza City “rose to 104 martyrs and 760 injuries due to the bullets of the occupation forces that targeted a gathering of citizens” at the Nabulsi roundabout, said Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra. Israeli sources confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing toward aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they “posed a threat”.

Russian rocket successfully puts Iranian satellite in orbit

A Russian rocket successfully put an Iranian satellite in orbit, a launch that underlined increasingly close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Russia’s state-run Roscosmos corporation said that a Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Vostochny launch facility in the country’s far east to carry the Iranian satellite and 18 Russian satellites into orbit.

World’s lowest fertility rate of South Korea plunges again in 2023

South Korea’s fertility rate, already the world’s lowest, continued its dramatic decline in 2023, as women concerned about their career advancement and the financial cost of raising children decided to delay childbirth or to not have babies. The average number of expected babies for a South Korean woman during her reproductive life fell to a record low of 0.72 from 0.78 in 2022, data from Statistics Korea showed on February 28.

SEBI asks mutual fund houses to protect investors in small, midcap schemes amid surging inflow

Capital markets regulator SEBI has asked mutual fund houses to put in place a framework to safeguard investors, who invested in smallcap and midcap schemes, amid a “froth building up” in these categories. Also, the regulator has suggested steps such as restrictions on inflows in these segments, portfolio rebalancing, and laying guidelines to safeguard investors from the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.

Ind vs Eng fifth Test | K.L. Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns

Senior India batter KL Rahul will not feature in the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala owing to an injury while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team, the BCCI said on February 29. Rahul, who continues to feel sore in his right quadriceps, has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury. The wicketkeeper-batter became unavailable after the series-opener in Hyderabad in January and as per the BCCI, he was 90 per cent fit before the third Test in Rajkot earlier this month.