February 28, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh political crisis | Assembly budget session adjourned sine die; Congress rushes observers to Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on February 28 that he has not resigned and the government would complete its five years. He said several BJP leaders are in touch with him and he was ready to face all challenges. CM Sukhu added, “The Congress party is united and I can assure you that we will win in the voting for the Budget.” The Congress, amid dramatic developments that included the resignation of high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh and the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker, rushed former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar to Shimla to parley with its members. Earlier, the State budget for 2024-25 was passed in the Assembly through a voice vote in the absence of the opposition and the House was then adjourned sine die.

Maternity benefits | Differentiation not permissible between regular, contractual employees: Calcutta High Court

Observing that no differentiation is permissible between regular and contractual employees on the question of a woman’s right to childbirth and maternity leave, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India to compensate an executive intern. The petitioner, who was employed on a contractual basis as an executive intern with RBI for a period of three years from August 16, 2011, moved the high court, questioning the failure on the part of the apex bank to allow maternity leave with pay to her for 180 days.

Tamils’ dreams finally coming true now, under NDA government: PM Narendra Modi

Several genuine demands of the Tamils that had remained only dreams for decades under the United Progressive Alliance’s rule at the Centre, have started becoming a reality over the past 10 years under the present Central government and various development projects worth thousands of crores have been sanctioned in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

With victory on 30 more Rajya Sabha seats, NDA just 4 short of Upper House majority mark of 121

The BJP won 30 seats, including 20 unopposed out of 56 Rajya Sabha seats for which the elections were held on February 27. The numbers will take the BJP’s tally in Rajya Sabha to 97 and that of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to 117, just four short of the majority mark of 121 in the 240-member House once all 56 members are sworn in. Of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats that fall vacant in April, the BJP won 30; 20 unopposed and 10 in the elections.

Santhan, released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, dies due to illness

Santhan, 55, one of the released convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died on February 28 morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Hospital authorities said he died at 7.50 a.m. He suffered from cryptogenic cirrhosis with liver failure. He was admitted on January 27, according to sources.

Suvendu claims Shajahan Sheikh in ‘safe custody’ of police, TMC dismisses charge

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on February 28 claimed that absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali is in “safe custody” of the State police since February 27 night. The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed Mr. Adhikari’s claim as “baseless” and an “attempt at disturbing the law and order situation”, while asserting that the police are doing everything to nab Mr. Shajahan.

Indian civilian team reaches Maldives to replace Indian military personnel manning 3 aviation platforms

Ahead of the March 10 deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel in the Maldives, an Indian civilian team has reached here to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation, local media reports said on February 28. “The civilian team to operate and maintain the aircraft has now arrived in Maldives. The Indian civilian team arrived in Addu early last night to complete the handover/takeover process,” a news portal themaldivesjournal.com said quoting a statement by the Maldives Defence Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh illegal-mining case | CBI summons Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for recording his statement as witness on February 29

“Central Bureau of Investigation summons Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for recording his statement as a witness on February 29 in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case,” an official said. “In a notice issued under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the agency asked him to appear before it on February 29 in connection with the case registered in 2019,” officials said. The Section allows a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe.

Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

A Delhi court on February 28 granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways’ land-for-job case. Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the ED did not oppose the bail applications.

Alexei Navalny’s funeral to be held on March 1, says spokesperson

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on March 1 in Moscow after several locations declined to host the service, his spokesperson said. His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on March 1 afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said February 27. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery.

Judge rules Prince Harry was not unfairly stripped of U.K. security detail after he moved to the U.S.

Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled on February 28. Justice Peter Lane said in the High Court that the decision to provide security to Harry on a case-by-case basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

Jaiswal rises to 12th, Jurel to 69th in ICC Test rankings

India’s latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal advanced towards a top-10 spot in the ICC rankings for Test batters by climbing three spots to 12th while his compatriot Dhruv Jurel leapfrogged 31 places to 69th on February 28. Jaiswal, who started the series in 69th position, continues his ascent to the top after scores of 73 and 37 in the fourth match of India’s ICC World Test Championship series against England in Ranchi. Player of the Match Jurel’s scores of 90 and 39 has jumped a whopping 31 places while former England captain Joe Root is back in the top three.