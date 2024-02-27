February 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Rajya Sabha elections | Congress wins three seats, BJP one in Karnataka

The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K. Bhandage of the BJP. Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D. Kupendra Reddy. The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress’ Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that some of his MLAs have been kidnapped and they have got the visuals. He also blamed the BJP of threatening the counting officers, which he said was not good for the democracy.

Supreme Court comes down heavily on Patanjali for prima facie violation of undertaking on claims, ads

The Supreme Court on February 27 came down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for prima facie violation of the undertaking given by it in the court about its products and also about statements claiming their medicinal efficacy. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Former Supreme Court judge A.M. Khanwilkar appointed Lokpal chairperson

Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on February 27, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022. According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former High Court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Gaganyaan astronaut designates announced

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla – the four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots are the ‘astronaut designates’ who have been undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, planned for 2025. Their names were revealed for the first time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvanathapuram on February 27.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | AAP announces candidates for four seats in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party announced candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on February 27. AAP will be fighting four seats under the 4-3 agreement with the Congress.

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on February 27. They said Mr. Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Government asks Supreme Court if ED has power to probe ‘any offence’ in the country

Faced with the Supreme Court’s repeated refrain from cooperating with a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) probe into “illegal” sand mining, a defiant Tamil Nadu asked the court on February 26 to first declare that the Central probe agency has the power to investigate “any offence” in the country. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, Tamil Nadu counsel, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari, firmly said the ED had no jurisdiction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to investigate sand mining.

Jharkhand government tables ₹1.28-lakh-crore budget in Assembly

The Jharkhand government on February 27 tabled a ₹1.28 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly. The budgetary estimates for FY ’25 were up by over 10% from the previous annual financial statement. The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of ₹1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

Modi government has ‘eclipsed’ dreams of students: Rahul Gandhi on paper leaks

Attacking the BJP over recent incidents of exam paper leaks and issues in recruitment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 27 alleged that the government has “eclipsed” the dreams of students and said history will never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has become the “enemy of the country’s future”.

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as Chief Whip in U.P. Assembly

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on February 27 resigned from the post of party Chief Whip a day after he skipped a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Rajya Sabha elections. Voting was underway in the elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh on February 27 with eight BJP candidates and three from the Samajwadi Party in the fray.

No Assembly session can be called without notifying reserved seats, says Imran Khan’s party

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Feb. 27 said that no provincial Assembly session can be called without notifying the reserved seats, a day after the Assemblies of Punjab and Sindh were summoned and the Chief Ministers were sworn-in. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the 71-year-old Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, Barrister Gohar Khan, said the new provincial Assemblies should be convened after all the members of the House are notified, the Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying.

Israel ready to halt war in Gaza during Ramadan if hostage deal is reached: Biden

United States President Joe Biden said Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants. Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in fighting. During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages.

Namibia’s Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I century

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur on February 27. The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal’s Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.