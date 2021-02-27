Top news of the day: Congress dissenters pitch for Azad at Jammu meeting; Imran Khan says onus of creating ‘enabling environment’ rests with India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“People say 'G23', I say Gandhi 23, with the belief, resolve and thinking of Mahatma Gandhi, this nation’s law and Constitution was formed. Congress is standing strongly to take these forward. ‘G23’ wants Congress to be strong,” Congress leader Raj Babbar said during the ‘Shanti Sammelan’ meeting in Jammu.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on February 25 to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC.

The Army’s northern commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi said the agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control would have no bearing on the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Enforce pandemic-appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations, States told.

The launch in Sriharikota, is tentatively scheduled at 10.24 a.m. IST on February 28, subject to weather conditions.

Statements do not in any manner scandalise the court, says K.K. Venugopal.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹84 crore in connection with the cheating case involving Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-operative Credit Limited (SKSCCL). Funds to the tune of ₹650 crore were collected from over 13,000 investors on the promise of phenomenal returns.

Both sides discussed early completion of fencing along the India-Bangladesh Border as agreed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

The new President’s vision for flushing cash to individuals, businesses, states and cities battered by COVID-19 passed on a near party-line 219-212 vote.

Johnson & Johnson stressed its vaccine was proven to work with a single shot, and could be stored long-term at standard fridge temperatures.

Myanmar has been shaken by a wave of pro-democracy protests since a military coup toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria on February 17, officials said on February 27, a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in the northwest.

The U.S. shift — part of a broader repositioning by President Joe Biden from the “America First” agenda of former President Donald Trump — prompted immediate praise from Germany and France, which said a deal was now “within reach” following the U.S. pivot.

The Board said no addition to India's squad will be made for the final Test.