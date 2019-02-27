Top news of the day: India foils Pakistan's bid to target military installations, Pak claims one IAF pilot in its custody, and more

Live: Pakistan Army says only one Indian pilot is under its custody

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft was shot down by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during an engagement on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said one MiG 21 ''Bison'' aircraft of the IAF was lost while engaging with the PAF and its pilot ''missing in action''. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody.

Imran Khan calls for dialogue with India, renews offer for a probe into Pulwama attacks

His comments came minutes after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said that Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations in India

Pak Army says ‘only one’ Indian pilot in its custody

Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it has arrested “only one” Indian pilot, retracting from its earlier statement that two IAF pilots were under its custody.

“There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics,” Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Opposition condemns ‘blatant politicisation’ of sacrifices of armed forces

Twenty-one Opposition parties on Wednesday paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack and condemned the "blatant politicisation" of sacrifices made by security personnel.

Trump and Kim predict success in high-stakes nuclear summit in Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Vietnam on Wednesday for a second summit that the United States hopes will persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for promises of peace and development.

2 pilots, civilian killed as IAF chopper hit by technical snag crashes in Budgam

Two pilots and a civilian were killed when an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday morning.

Modify Feb. 13 eviction order of lakhs of forest dwellers: Centre urges SC

The Centre and the State of Gujarat filed applications on Wednesday urging the Supreme Court to modify its February 13 order directing the eviction of thousands of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other traditional forest dwellers whose claims for forest land rights have been rejected under the Forest Rights Act of 2006.

China offers tacit support to India, but rejects labelling Pakistan as terror sponsor

China on February 27 appeared to have walked a thin line by tacitly supporting Indian air strikes against the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Pakistan, but making it plain that it would not label Islamabad as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Saradha chit fund case: SC tells CBI to file affidavit to prove Rajeev Kumar tampered with call records

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to budge on a contempt plea filed by the CBI against West Bengal government and its State police until the agency's Director himself files an affidavit placing on record adequate material to prove that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar actively connived to tamper with the call data records (CDRs) to help senior State politicians accused in the multi-crore Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams.

Shooting World Cup: Saurabh, Manu win gold in 10m air pistol mixed event

Such was the Indian duo’s dominance through the final that the difference between the gold and silver medallist at the end was a hopping at the end was 5.8.