February 26, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij assures Assembly of CBI probe into killing of INLD State chief

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told the Assembly on February 26 that a CBI probe will be announced in connection with the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal’s State unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee. Mr. Vij also denied the Opposition’s charge that the law-and-order mechanism has collapsed in the State. “If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Mr. Vij said while speaking on an adjournment motion moved by the Congress over Haryana’s law-and-order situation.

Ind vs Eng fourth Test | ‘Bazball’ meets its match, India secures 17th straight Test series win at home

India’s home supremacy weathered the ‘Bazball’ storm as Rohit Sharma’s men secured a hard-fought five-wicket win over England in the fourth and penultimate Test for a 17th consecutive series triumph in their own backyard in Ranchi on February 26, handing a harsh reality check to the visitors’ unidimensional approach. India lead 3-1 in the series with the last game scheduled in Dharamsala from March 7. The team’s last home series loss was a 1-2 defeat to an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.

Puja to continue in Gyanvapi’s cellar as Allahabad High Court dismisses plea

The Allahabad High Court on February 26 refused to put a stay on the ongoing Puja inside the southern cellar of Varanasi-based Gyanvapi mosque. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of Allahabad High Court delivered the judgment on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee appeal challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Sandeshkhali violence | Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in seven days: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on February 26 said party strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, will be arrested in seven days. The TMC leader’s assertion comes immediately after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Mr. Shajahan. Meanwhile, the Bengal police arrested another Trinamool leader Ajit Maiti from Sandeshkhali over land grabbing charges. “Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on February 25 [evening] from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for more than four hours after being chased by villagers,” an officer said.

Several Indian ‘helpers’ discharged from Russian Army following India’s demand: MEA

Several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian Army were discharged following India’s demand, the Ministry of External Affairs said on February 26. It said India remains committed, as a matter of “top priority”, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian Army.

Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons, AAP says agency should wait for court order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the AAP said. This is the seventh time that Mr. Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning.

Tamil Nadu Minister Periyasamy suo motu revision | Madras High Court sets aside his discharge from irregular plot allotment case

The Madras High Court on February 26 set aside an order passed by a trial court last year, discharging Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy from a case booked for alleged irregular allotment of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board plot to the personal security officer of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Minister to face the trial along with two other accused persons in the case, and ordered the proceedings to be held on a day-to-day basis. He also directed the trial court to remand the accused persons to judicial custody if they adopted any dilatory tactics. Further, a periodic report on the progress of the trial must be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court, he ordered.

Congress, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly against repeal of Muslim Marriages Act

The Opposition Congress and AIUDF staged walkouts from the Assam Assembly on February 26, protesting the decision by the State Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. The AIUDF had moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Cabinet decision, which was rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Were not allowed prayers on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat: Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid caretakers

The caretaker body of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, on February 26 accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of disallowing nightlong prayers on the religious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. “Once again the gates of Jama Masjid, Srinagar, were forcibly closed by the authorities on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq [Kashmir’s chief cleric] was put under house arrest and disallowed congregational prayers and nightlong prayers,” a spokesman of the Auqaf said.

Minor’s sexual assault case | High Court refuses ‘default bail’ to suspended Delhi Govt officer Khakha

The Delhi High Court on February 26 refused to grant “default bail” to suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her. Khakha assailed a trial court order denying him the relief of statutory bail as he contended that the charge sheet filed in the case was based on an incomplete investigation.

We will revert back to old recruitment system and scrap Agnipath: Congress

Mounting a fresh attack on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Congress on February 26 asserted that it would revert back to the old system of recruitment if the party comes to power at the Centre. The party also demanded regular employment for about two lakh youth, who had cleared the recruitment process but were not given their appointment letters as the government launched the Agnipath scheme in 2022.

Maryam Nawaz becomes first-ever woman Chief Minister of a province in Pakistan

Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on February 26, became the first-ever woman Chief Minister of a province in Pakistan when she was elected to head the Punjab province, describing it as an ‘honour’ for every woman in the country. Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

Angry farmers clash with police near the European Union’s headquarters in a fresh show of force

Farmers clashed with police in Belgium on February 26, spraying officers with liquid manure and setting fire to piles of tires in a fresh show of force as European Union Agriculture Ministers met in search of ways to address their concerns. Brussels police said that 900 tractors had entered the city, many bearing down on the European Council building where the Ministers were meeting. Smoke drifted through the air near where police in riot gear used water cannons to defend the EU’s headquarters from behind concrete barriers and barbed wire.

Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh submits resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority. President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Mr. Shtayyeh’s and his government’s resignation, tendered on February 26.

Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket after long injury layoff

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on February 26 made his return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff with a two-wicket haul in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai. Pandya grabbed 2/22 in three overs in Reliance One’s win by two wickets in a low-scoring game over Bharat Petroleum Cooperation Limited at the DY Patil Cricket Academy. Pandya had been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune in October, and is preparing up for a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the new skipper of the five-time winners Mumbai Indians.