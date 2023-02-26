February 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Delhi excise policy case | AAP workers, leaders detained amid protest over Sisodia questioning

The CBI on February 26 began its second round of questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Soon after the CBI began questioning Mr. Sisodia , Delhi Police detained as many as 50 workers and leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party. The AAP leaders protesting near the CBI headquarters against Mr. Sisodia being called for questioning have been detained by Delhi Police, according to the party. At least 50 AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have been detained, a senior police officer confirmed.

Supreme Court asks government what it has done in 10 years to stop manual scavenging, sewer deaths

The Supreme Court has directed the government to place on record within six weeks the steps taken by it to implement its nearly 10-year-old judgment to end manual scavenging and prevent future generations from the “inhuman practice” while making entry into sewers without safety gear a crime even in emergency situations. A Bench led by Justice S. Ravindra Bhat recently took judicial notice of the fact that manual scavenging and deaths of people trapped in flooded sewer lines continue to be a reality though the practice was banned with the introduction of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993 and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Assembly elections 2023 | Meghalaya, Nagaland vote on February 27

More than 34 lakh electors would choose their new representatives from among 552 candidates in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. Like Tripura, where the Assembly elections were held on February 16, both Meghalaya and Nagaland have a 60-member House but the election would be conducted in 59 seats each. While BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was elected unopposed from Nagaland’s Akuluto constituency after his lone Congress rival Khekashe Sumi opted out of the race, election to the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was deferred following the death of United Democratic Party candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh.

Will continue to ask questions about Adani till truth is out: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 26 said the party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out, as he flayed BJP leaders for coming out in support of the industrialist in Parliament. He also said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the “tapasya “ undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative. Launching a strong attack on the government on the Adani issue, he charged that Adani was working against the country by cornering the entire wealth.

Raipur plenary | Congress workers have courage to fight BJP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress. She also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the “failures” of the government to the people. “We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Congress now considering east-to-west yatra from Pasighat to Porbandar, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress is considering a Pasighat-to-Porbandar yatra, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on February 26 after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the “tapasya” of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward. Mr. Ramesh asserted that there was a lot of enthusiasm and energy among party workers for another yatra after the nearly 4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir journey that was undertaken by Gandhi and scores of Congress persons from September last year to January this year.

Mann Ki Baat | Medical consultation app’s reach reflects power of India’s digital revolution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 26 that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India’s digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefited from it so far. In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Mr. Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas. “This is the power of India’s digital revolution,” he said.

Health Minister Mandaviya urges stakeholders to work towards building confidence in Indian drugs’ quality

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all the stakeholders on February 26 to steadfastly work towards building trust and confidence in the quality of Indian drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets. It is of critical importance to ensure that the country’s regulatory mechanisms are of impeccable standards that are sustained over time and space, Mr. Mandaviya said as he inaugurated a two-day “chintan shivir” on “Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement” in Hyderabad.

Naxal problem in Jharkhand in last stage, says DGP Ajay Kumar Singh

The Naxal problem in Jharkhand is in its last stage as the security forces have launched a coordinated assault to wipe out the menace, Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh said on February 26. The ‘Naxal hotbed and training Centre’ in Jharkhand — Budha Pahad — on the border with Chhattisgarh was recently captured by security forces after over three decades of Naxal dominion.

Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability: Putin tells state TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 26 that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia. “In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Mr. Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful

Ukraine’s military said on February 26 that Russia conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the focus on intense fighting. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a morning update that Russia keeps concentrating its offensive efforts along the entire Bakhmut front line, were Yahidne is located.

Nikki Haley says if voted to power, she will cut foreign aid to countries which hate America

Indian-American Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries which hate America. She mentioned Pakistan, China, Iraq and other countries, saying “a strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys”. “I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn’t waste our people’s hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends,” she wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post.

Ravi Shastri weighs in on KL Rahul situation, says appointing vice-captain at home complicates selection

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is against the idea of picking a vice-captain in a home series as he feels it complicates the selection of the best XI when the deputy team leader is not in form. Shastri also hinted that Shubman Gill should replace KL Rahul in the remaining two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. “The team management knows his (Rahul’s) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Gill,” Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.