Top news of the day: Kerala, T.N., Puducherry to go to polls on April 6; three-phase polling for Assam, eight-phase elections for Bengal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Elections to Assemblies of four States and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin on March 27 with West Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29. Assam Assembly polls will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6. Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule. The votes will be counted on May 2.

“The court has granted bail to Nodeep Kaur. While granting, the court observed that Section 307 [attempt to murder] is debatable at this stage of the case,” Ms. Kaur’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema told The Hindu.

It asks States to expedite vaccination programme to break chain of transmission.

On the other hand, the U.S. is well ahead of its target.

The Opposition members tried to stop the Governor in front of the Speaker’s chamber when he was going towards his cavalcade, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Mr. Parmar, after addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session. The Congress members alleged that contents of the address were “a bundle of lies”.

The family of a high-profile British diplomat who was assassinated in Mumbai 37 years ago has said it will “welcome” a reinvestigation of the case by British and Indian authorities. Madeleine and Martin Norris, children of slain Deputy High Commissioner Percy Norris, insist that the case has not been investigated thoroughly.

China’s Foreign Minister talks to Jaishankar over phone.

In January, India supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port having a total contract value of over $25 million.

The United States has pledged to tell the world its conclusions on what role Saudi Arabia’s crown prince played in the brutal killing and dismembering of a U.S.-based journalist, but as important is what comes next — what the Biden administration plans to do about it.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

Mr. Modi was addressing a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions regarding financial services.

To encourage audience-building, Twitter will let users subscribe to accounts and pay for content through a “super follow” feature.

The all-rounder from Baroda played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two hundreds and three fifties. He also featured in 22 T20Is where he made 236 at a strike-rate of 146.58.

The star sprinter was inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and described the moment as a childhood dream coming true.