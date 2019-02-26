Top news of the day: Indian Air Force destroys JeM camp in Balakot; Pakistan vows to respond; and more

12 Mirage-2000 jets hit Balakot in Pakistan, destroys JeM camp

'The training camp in Balakot was deep inside. It’s in proper Pakistan itself, close to Abbottabad, infamous for Osama bin Laden,” says senior IAF source.

Modi assures country in safe hands, says he will not let country down

In his first public address after the air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and nothing is above the nation. The Prime Minister also said that he will not let the country down.

News Analysis | Parsing Foreign Secretary's statement on Balakot air strikes

The message that goes out is that India has done what it needed to do to defend itself, after being left with no other choice, and with no desire to engage militarily with Pakistan

Pakistan denies IAF attack, vows to respond at the time and place of its choosing

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it would respond to India’s claims of air strikes on targets on its territory.

Ayodhya title suit appeals: Supreme Court to pass order on March 5 on mediation

A 5-judge constitution bench headed by CJI says that even if one per cent chance of mediation exists in the politically sensitive land dispute matter, it should be done.

IAF strikes on JeM's Balakot terror camp: who is Yusuf Azhar?

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday confirmed that India had “struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot", in the early hours of Tuesday.

SC posts Rafale reviews for hearing in open court

The petitioners contend the judgment based on a hypothetical CAG report was not merely a “clerical or arithmetical slip” but a substantial error.

Indian student dies in pool incident in Rhode Island University

In a tragic incident, a student from India died at a campus pool in the University of Rhode Island (URI) in the US. Suhail Habeeb, a graduate student in physics from India, died on Sunday following an incident that occurred in a Tootell Physical Education Center pool on the Kingston Campus, the University said.

Indra Nooyi joins Amazon’s Board of Directors

PepsiCo’s India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi has joined Amazon’s board of directors, the online retail giant has said.

Sanath Jayasuriya banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The former Sri Lanka batsman admitted to obstructing an anti-corruption probe by tampering with evidence sought by the ICC in their investigation of wide-scale corruption in Sri Lankan cricket.