February 25, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

PM Modi dedicates five AIIMS, inaugurates multiple development projects from Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹48,100 crore, in Rajkot. In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, PM Modi dedicated to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh). Earlier in the day, he inaugurated ‘Sudarshan Setu’, the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Police remove barrier for commuters at Singhu, Tikri borders

As the farmers halted their proposed march towards the national capital, the Delhi police on February 25 arranged a pathway for the commuters by removing a portion of blocks at the Singhu and Tikri borders. “We are removing a portion of the barrier from Point-A to Point-B for the commuters. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock. Force deployment will stay in place. Vehicle movement will not be allowed for now,” a senior police officer said.

Policeman killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on February 25 killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went off in the State’s Bijapur district, police said. The incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. near Bechapal Padampara village under Mirture Mirtur police station limits in the Maoist-hit district when a team of CAF was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

ED summons Hiranandani Group promoters in FEMA case on February 26

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26, official sources said on February 25. The Hiranandanis have been asked to depose at the central agency’s office in Mumbai but they may choose to submit their primary responses through an authorised representative, they said.

Independent fact-finding team stopped by police on way to Sandeshkhali

Six members of an independent fact-finding committee, led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy, was stopped by police as they were proceeding to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women. Citing Section 144 CrPC was in force in parts of Sandeshkhali and it would not be prudent to allow them access to the area even in groups of four-five, senior police officers stopped their convoy at the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area, on Basanti Highway.

Freight train runs 70 km from J&K to Punjab ‘without driver’, probe ordered

The Indian Railways on February 25 ordered a probe after a freight train travelled more than 70km from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua to Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district without its drivers. An official said the 53-wagon diesel locomotive freight drove away from J&K’s Kathua station without a driver. “An inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place between 7.25 a.m. and 9 a.m.,” the Divisional Traffic Manager said in a statement.

India, four other nations plan coordinated crackdown on wildlife traffickers using Interpol channels

India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia have planned coordinated crackdowns on wildlife trafficking kingpins operating through their jurisdiction by sharing criminal intelligence and breaking down their financial flows, officials said. During the two-day Regional Investigative and Analytical Case Meeting on Exotic Species Trafficking organised by the CBI and Interpol here recently, experts deliberated on four crucial routes used by the traffickers to transport exotic species.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi in Agra

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Agra on February 25, days after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls. Attacking the government in his address on the occasion, Mr. Yadav said, “Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers.”

Resolve to give Modi government third term with more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25 asked BJP workers to resolve to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats, asserting that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was about making India a superpower and the world’s third largest economy. Addressing booth level workers of the party at Khajuraho, the Union minister also claimed “the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress”.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey resigns from party, joins BJP

Ritesh Pandey, the MP for the Ambedkar Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has resigned from the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on February 25, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. He was inducted into the BJP in the presence of U.P.’s Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, State party chief Bhupendra Singh, party general secretary Tarun Chugh, and the BJP’s election in-charge for U.P. Baijayant Panda.

4 MLAs from Congress, NPP join the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, two MLAs each from Congress and the National People’s Party joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh on February 225. The four legislators switched over to the saffron camp in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the State’s capital Itanagar. The MLAs are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong of Congress, and Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar of the NPP.

Fadnavis trying to kill me, will march right away to his Mumbai home, says Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on February 25 said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who he accused of trying to kill him. The announcement, made at the end of a speech of more than one hour in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in which Mr. Jarange made several allegations against Mr. Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise.

Russia says its forces take better positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk

Russia said on February 25 that its forces had taken more advantageous positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to push further into Ukraine after two years of full-scale war. Russia’s Defence Ministry said its troops had pushed back Ukrainian forces near Klishchiivka, Dyleyevka and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region and taken better positions near Avdiivka which fell to Russia earlier this month.

Pakistan’s poll body gears up to hold President’s election by March 9

Still struggling to address the rigging allegations after general elections in the country, Pakistan is now gearing up to elect the new president by March 9. The Election Commission of Pakistan is set to hold an election for the office of the country’s president by March 9, two days before the retirement of half of the senators after completing their six-year term, Dawn reported quoting sources.

Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating Haley in her home State and closing in on GOP nomination

Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, easily beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home State and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination. Mr. Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, adding to previous wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ms. Haley is facing growing pressure to leave the race but says she’s not going anywhere despite losing the state where she was governor from 2011 to 2017.

Ind vs Eng fourth Test | Ashwin, Jurel, Kuldeep shine as India rise above England in remarkable Day 3 turnaround

Dhruv Jurel’s defensive chef-d’oeuvre found a perfect match in the destructive symphony of spin by fifer-man Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as India seized decisive control of the fourth Test against England at the end of a dramatic third day in Ranchi on February 25. India walked off at the stumps, having chiselled off 40 runs from the 192-run target without losing a wicket.

