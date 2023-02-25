February 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Willing to join any peace process to solve Ukraine war: PM Modi

India is willing to join “any peace process” to solve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 25. Welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr. Modi urged for reform of the U.N. Security Council and an end to cross-border terrorism. The crisis in Ukraine was the main focus of the speech by Chancellor Scholz who said the world is suffering because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and declared that he will “personally make sure” fast completion of negotiation for EU-India Free Trade Agreement.

Happy my innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress plenary session

Bharat Jodo Yatra was a turning point for the party and could mark the end of her “innings”, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on February 25 during the party’s ongoing plenary session in Raipur. “Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Indore college principal set on fire by former student succumbs to injuries

The Principal of B.M. College of Pharmacy in Indore, who was set on fire by a former student, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore on February 25 early morning, the police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane confirmed the death of the Principal of B. M. College of Pharmacy Prof. Vimukta Sharma. The incident occurred on Monday, when the accused, former student, Ashutosh Srivastava, poured petrol on the 49-year-old principal and then set her ablaze.

In a first for Tripura, Election Commission appoints 60 counting observers to ensure ‘fair’ counting process

For the first time in Tripura, the Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 Assembly constituencies to ensure the counting of votes in a free and fair manner, a senior poll official said on February 25. “The Election Commission has appointed as many as 60 counting observers to oversee the counting of all the assembly constituencies in a free and fair manner. They are expected to arrive in Tripura by February 28”, Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura S. Bandopadhyay said.

Delhi High Court stays re-election notice issued by MCD Mayor to elect six members of standing committee

The Delhi High Court on February 25 stayed re-election notice issued by MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of standing committee. The court also said that the Mayor announcing re-election without declaring results of previous poll prima facie violates regulations. Regulations nowhere reflect that Delhi Mayor has authority to declare election of standing committee members as null and void, the court added.

2020 Delhi riots | Four acquitted of rioting, arson, theft charges

A court in New Delhi has acquitted four men in a case of rioting, vandalism, arson and theft by a mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the accused were entitled to the benefit of doubt. “I find that charges levelled against the accused persons, in this case, are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons... are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed earlier this week. The judge said the formation of unlawful assembly, rioting and vandalism in two shops was “well established” but though both the shops were vandalised, they were not set ablaze.

India likely to miss deadline for 50% of SDG indicators: Lancet study

India is trailing behind in achieving more than 50% of indicators under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals seven years before the 2030 deadline, according to a study published in the Lancet journal. The study, which offers the first mid-line assessment of India’s progress for the 2030 Agenda, measured progress made across 9 goals by identifying 33 key indicators. India has fallen behind on 19 of 33 indicators. Over 75% of Indian districts are off target for eight crucial indicators including poverty, anaemia, child marriage domestic violence, stunting and wasting of children, access to essential services, modern contraceptive use and tobacco consumption.

J&K launches massive campaign over imposing maiden property tax

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched a massive public outreach on the imposition of maiden property tax in the Union Territory (UT), saying “implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public”. “Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that, financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K. Implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” L-G Sinha said.

India biggest trading partner for U.S., says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Terming India as the biggest trading partner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen on February 25 pitched for advancing an approach called “friendshoring” to bolster the resilience of supply chains. As President Biden has said, India is an indispensable partner to the United States, Ms. Yellen said while addressing a roundtable with U.S. and Indian tech business leaders on the sidelines of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting here.

U.S. hopes India will use its relationship with Russia to end Ukraine war

The United States hopes that India will use its relationship with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine, a senior U.S. diplomat has said, on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We have said before, the Secretary [of State of the U.S., Antony Blinken] has said India has had a long and complicated history with Russia going back to the Cold War days – that is a deep and sustained relationship over many decades,” Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu told reporters on a briefing call.

EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade

The European Union agreed on February 25 to impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine targeting more officials and organizations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones, as well as restricting trade on products that could be used by the armed forces. The EU’s Swedish presidency said the sanctions “are directed at military and political decision-makers, companies supporting or working within the Russian military industry, and commanders in the Wagner Group. Transactions with some of Russia’s largest banks are also prohibited.”

Cuban firefighters battle raging forest fire

Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometres east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.

Dhoni was the only one who reached out during my bad form, recalls Kohli

M.S. Dhoni was the only person who reached out to Virat Kohli when the latter was going through a lean patch last year. “What is interesting is that throughout this phase apart from Anushka, who has been the biggest source of strength for me because she has been with me throughout this whole time and she has seen me very closely as [to] how have I felt, things that I have gone through, the kind of things that have happened… “...The only person who, apart from my childhood coach and family…genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni,” Kohli said on the RCB podcast.