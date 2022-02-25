The major news headlines of the day and more.

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside Kyiv on February 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on February 25, 2022 after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. | Photo Credit: AP

As Russian troops enter Kyiv, Xi dials Putin, asks for negotiations

An advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of damage in its wake as clashes erupted inside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv for the first time, amid rising fears the city is about to be stormed or come under siege. China’s President Xi Jinping said he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media said Friday, after Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbour.

Air India plans two flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Stranded Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Romanian capital Bucharest by Indian officials so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights.

CBI arrests NSE’s former group operating officer Anand Subramanian

The CBI has collected the relevant documents from the Mumbai office of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and had also recorded the statements of former NSE managing directors Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain a few days ago, after look-out circulars were issued against them and Mr. Subramanian.

IMFL shops will be reopened if BJP returns to power, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

Controversial statement is likely to elicit strong reaction from anti-liquor body and insurgents.

Two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter

A police spokesman said an encounter started at Amshipora area of Shopian during a search operation.

Clarify on the legality of bitcoin, Supreme Court tells Government

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a case related to the Gain bitcoin scam. The question came in response to a submission by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, for the lifting of the stay on arrest of one of the accused, Ajay Bhardwaj, in the case.

Centre asks States, UTs to allow relaxation of COVID-19 curbs

Issuing COVID-19 guidelines for March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also suggested the implementation of a risk-assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently.

Coronavirus vaccine mandates | More protesters expected at thinning New Zealand blockade

For more than two weeks, protesters against coronavirus vaccine mandates have been camping outside New Zealand’s Parliament.

Sensex, Nifty rebound tracking recovery in global peers

Snapping their seven-day losing streak, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,328.61 points or 2.44% to settle at 55,858.52, while the NSE Nifty soared 410.45 points or 2.53% to 16,658.40.

Indian chess player Anwesh Upadhyaya stuck in Ukraine, says situation scary

Alone in his apartment and every bit scared, former Indian national rapid chess champion Anwesh Upadhyaya is one among the several of his compatriots stuck in Ukraine amid a Russian invasion and is desperately hoping to be evacuated from the country which has been his home since 2012.

Mirabai claims gold in 55kg category at Singapore weightlifting international meet

Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gave a ‘satisfactory’ performance in snatch on her way to claim the gold medal in women’s 55kg weight category at the Singapore weightlifting international meet, a Commonwealth Games qualifying event, in Singapore on Friday.