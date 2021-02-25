Top news of the day: New social media rules seek identification of ‘originators’ of messages; U.K. court rules Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

the Union government on Thursday announced new rules that make it mandatory for platforms such as WhatsApp to aid the government in identifying the “originator” of certain messages containing unlawful information, while also requiring social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to remove such content within 36 hours of being notified. The Centre has also framed guidelines for OTT platforms and digital media.

The 49-year-old appeared via video link from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

This was agreed between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries during discussions over the established hotline.

The vaccines will be available at both government and private hospital vaccination sites.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections in India was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 25. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which the daily rise of cases stayed below 15,000.

Following the latest increase, a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 at which they were supplied on February 24. The new price in Kolkata is ₹820 (₹795), the highest among the four major metros. In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹794 (₹769.00) and in Chennai ₹810 (₹785.00). In Hyderabad, it is ₹.846.50 (₹821.50).

Toolkit case | Shantanu Muluk gets protection from arrest till March 9

Shantanu Muluk, along with Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

President Ram Nath Kovind imposed President’s rule in Puducherry. Ministry of Home Affairs notified this in its gazette notification.

Expressing confidence in forming a NDA government in the Union Territory after the Assembly polls, the Prime Minister said, “Such a government will be people’s government and the high command will be people. I want to see the UT the BEST (business, education, spiritual, and tourism hub).”

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Indira Banerjee made the observation while upholding an order of Jharkhand High Court which allowed appointment of 43 persons for post of Police Sub-Inspectors on the basis of their merit after authorities prepared a revised select list correcting the irregularities.

The lives of people lost due to wildlife-human conflicts are not adequately compensated in India, according to a new study which says changing the approach to this estimate can improve conservation efforts, and help understand which species to prioritise at conflict-prone zones.

K. Nagaraj Naidu, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N., said at a meeting organised by Mexico that a 1974 U.N. General Assembly declaration requires that a member state should not allow territory under its control to be used for terrorism against another state.

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is removing all remaining Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram. The decision follows a February 1 coup in which the military removed elected leaders from power and jailed others. Days after the coup the military temporarily blocked access to Facebook because it was being used to share anti-coup comments and organize protests.

The Chinese President said that all poor people in rural areas have been lifted out of poverty.

In his proclamation, President Joe Biden said his predecessor’s proclamation, “does not advance the interests of the United States” and that “to the contrary, it harms the United States, including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here”.

Moody’s in November 2020 projected the Indian economy to contract 10.6% in the current fiscal and return to growth of 10.8% in 2021-22 fiscal.

Shaktikanta Das was speaking at an event organised by Bombay Chamber of Commerce. He, however, said both the Centre and the State governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stress.

Ind vs Eng third Test at Motera | Joe Root uproots middle-order; India takes 33-run lead

The England skipper produced his career-best figures of 6.2-3-8-5, engineering a remarkable turnaround assisted by left-arm orthodox Jack Leach (4/54 in 20 overs).

Ashwin also became the second fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.