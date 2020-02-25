Top news of the day: Violence continues in northeast Delhi, Trump comments on CAA, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The U.S. President arrived in Ahmedabad around noon for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

Tensions remained high in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, with shops and vehicles being torched and rioters running amok in several parts, especially Maujpur, Brahampuri and other adjoining areas. The death toll in the violence, that took a communal colour and spread to the neighbouring areas on Monday, rose to eight, including the police head constable Rattan Lal. Organised groups had attacked each other.

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, died on Tuesday, the country’s state television said, ending his days after a swift and ignominious tumble from power in the Arab world’s pro-democracy upheaval. He was 91.

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde met with Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Tuesday to discuss urgent measures to prevent the spread of what is possibly swine flu infection among judges, advocates, staffers and litigants.

The United States was working with Pakistan to defeat terrorism, U.S. President Donald Trump said in New Delhi on February 25. Addressing the media at Hyderabad House, he also said the Indo-Pacific region should be free and open for navigation and 5G technology should be used for spread of freedom and not for suppression of people.

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State. It also said the National Population Register (NPR) would be implemented in Bihar in the old 2010 format.

A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indians on board cruise ship Diamond Princess, docked off the Japan coast, according to information released by the India Embassy in Japan on Tuesday.

Smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi on Tuesday announced it would bring ISRO’s Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System NavIC technology to its smartphones.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

Delhi topped the list of most polluted capital cities in the world in 2019, according to a new report which also revealed that 21 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities are in India. According to the World Air Quality Report 2019 compiled by IQAir Air Visual, Ghaziabad is the most polluted city in the world, followed by Hotan in China, Gujranwala and Faisalabad in Pakistan and then Delhi in the fifth place.

Indian boxers training in Italy for next month’s Olympic qualifiers were given the option of flying out early due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in the country, but the team has decided to stay put as its training base in Assisi is “far” from the epicentre of the outbreak.