February 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Supreme Court pushes for govt. to consider making policy on menstrual pain leave

The Supreme Court on February 24 said there are different “dimensions” to menstrual pain leave, which though being a biological process, may also act as a “disincentive” for employers from engaging women in their establishments. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the petitioner to approach the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Ministry to frame a policy. The court was hearing a petition filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, represented by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeking a direction to States to frame rules for granting menstrual pain leave for students and working women in workplaces.

Raipur plenary | Mallikarjun Kharge authorised to nominate all Congress Working Committee members

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been authorised to choose new members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the outgoing Steering Committee on February 24 decided in a meeting that decided the agenda for the 85th Plenary session at Raipur. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and all the members present unanimously authorised the Congress president to nominate members

India’s COVID-19 campaign saved more than 3.4 million lives, had positive impact on economy: Mandaviya

“India. adopted a Whole of Government’ & ‘Whole of Society’ approach, in a proactive, preemptive & graded manner; thus, adopting a holistic response strategy, for effective management of COVID-19,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on February 24 as he virtually addressed the ‘The India Dialog’ session on the Economic Impact of Vaccination and Related Matters. He released a working paper by Stanford University and the Institute for Competitiveness titled “Healing the Economy: Estimating Economic Impact of Vaccination & related measures”. The paper, which discusses the role of containment measures in preventing the spread of the virus, highlighted that India was able to save more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign at an unprecedented scale.

Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media on Adani-Hindenburg issue

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on February 24 refused point-blank a request to gag the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue until the apex court passes an order on the formation of an expert committee. “No, there is no question of passing any injunction on the media... No gag on the media. We will pass our order, we will do what we have to do,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told advocate M.L. Sharma, who made the request during the mentioning hour. In the last hearing, the court had taken a decisive step towards transparency in the case by refusing to accept “suggestions” from the government on the names and mandates of the committee.

Mehrauli murder | Court to hear arguments on charges against Poonawala on March 7

A Delhi court on February 24 fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Draw inspiration from vibrancy of Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 expressed hope that G20 will draw inspiration from the vibrancy of the Indian economy and work towards bringing back stability, confidence and growth on the global landscape. In his video message to the G20 meeting of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, the Prime Minister underlined the need for strengthening multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels. Observing that the global economy is still suffering from the after-effects of the pandemic and wide-ranging geopolitical tensions, Modi said these developments have threatened the financial viability of many countries.

Uncertainties cloud global economy, G20 nations must resolutely address challenges: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 24 called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy. Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Mr. Das said although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession, “yet uncertainties lie ahead of us”.

U.S. commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a new package of long-term security assistance for Ukraine on Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion with a $2 billion commitment to send more rounds of ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones into the fight. The announcement comes just days after President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and pledged America’s continuing commitment to Ukraine. Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people that “Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, hits out at ‘blocs’ in new position paper

China has called on all parties to support Russia and Ukraine in reaching “a comprehensive ceasefire”, as Beijing on February 24 put out a new position paper spelling out its stand on the crisis. Released on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, the paper reflected Beijing’s approach of, on the one hand, saying it supported the “sovereignty” of all countries, while on the other, criticising the West and NATO, suggesting implicitly that their actions had been responsible for triggering the invasion. The U.S., for its part, has criticised Beijing for its continued close relations with Russia.

Pakistan exporters face huge losses as border crossing with Afghanistan shut for five days

Over 7,000 trucks laden with goods, including perishable items like fruits, vegetables, juices, poultry, and eggs, have been stranded at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border for the last five days due to the closure of the crossing point by the Pakistan government, a trade body said on February 24. Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, said the closure of the border would inflict enormous losses to exporters and businessmen if the Pakistan government did not open the gate.

India’s forex reserves drop by $5.68 billion to $561.26 billion

India’s forex reserves dropped by $5.681 billion to $561.267 billion for the week ended February 17, the RBI said on February 24. This is the third consecutive week of a drop in the reserves after the $8.319 billion decrease in the previous reporting week to $566.948 billion. For the week ended February 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.515 billion to $496.072 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Poor fielding, low strike-rates behind India women’s regular knock out defeats at global events

The edgy mind is fighting its own demons and reaching the coveted destination even before the journey is complete. It happened in London, Melbourne, Birmingham and now Cape Town. The old adage “there’s many a slip between cup and the lip” fits the Indian women’s team to the ‘T’. After another emotionally exhausting semi-final defeat, what seems to be more disconcerting is that it is no longer a singular slip but multiple slip-ups. It indicates a distinct pattern of not being able to hold one’s nerve during key moments.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins pulls out of third India Test

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins on February 24 pulled out of the third Test against India after flying home mid-tour to spend time with his seriously ill mother. Former captain Steve Smith will temporarily replace Cummins as skipper, with Australia scrambling to save face following two heavy losses in a nightmare start to the tour. “I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said in a statement.