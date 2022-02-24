The major news headlines of the day and more.

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

40 killed as Russian troops attack Ukraine from three sides

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

Dissatisfied with Indian response: Ukraine envoy

“We are deeply dissatisfied with the Indian position.... In this case Prime Minister Modi ji can address Mr. Putin. He can address our President This is not the time for protocol bound statements. Your officials said they are closely watching the situation. This means nothing. India is the founder of non-alignment. We plead for the support of India. It’s the moment of truth and moment of destiny,” said Ambassador Igor Polikha of Ukraine.

Sensex tanks over 2,700 points amid global meltdown as Russia invades Ukraine; investors lose ₹13 lakh crore

Brent crude oil jumped above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 on unease about possible disruption of supplies from Russia.

Rupee plummets 102 paise to 75.63 against U.S. dollar amid Ukraine crisis

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows, heavy selling in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Oil prices break $100 on Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

Brent surged to $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe. WTI hit $95.54.

India looking at ways to assist its nationals in Ukraine

Ministry of External Affairs runs 24X7 control room to offer assistance to stranded Indians. The helpline numbers of Indian Embassy in Kiev are: +38 0997300483/428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

Nawab Malik arrest | MVA leadership’s solidarity protest marked by absence of Shiv Sena top brass

Top Shiv Sena leaders away campaigning in Uttar Pradesh; BJP workers stage counter-protest to demand Nawab Malik’s resignation.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Modi lashes out at nepotism and ‘appeasement politics’ in Amethi, Prayagraj

Strong national government is not possible without a strong government in Uttar Pradesh, PM tells voters.

Sitharaman to meet PM to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation

Markets have been rattled by Russia’s attack on the eastern European country.

Moody’s Investors Service raises India’s growth hopes for 2022

‘Sanctions on Russia could flare up oil and gas prices; volatility, inflation and monetary policy shifts could weaken global recovery’

India refunds ₹7,900 crore to Cairn to settle retro tax dispute

Cairn, which is now known as Capricorn Energy Plc, in a statement said the tax refund has been paid and “net proceeds of $1.06 billion have been received.”

Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

Bitcoin fell by as much as 7.9% to $34,324, its lowest since January 24.

It was important that Harman got runs; bowlers took a while to get used to conditions: Mandhana

Harmanpreet scored her first half century in close to 12 months to help India chase down 251 comfortably.