Top news of the day: COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens from March 1; Centre recommends President’s Rule in Puducherry, and more

After a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 10 crore people would be vaccinated in this category and the vaccine would be given free of cost across 10,000 government centres and at more than 20,000 private centres. People above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

Puducherry Assembly will be dissolved with the permission of the President, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a media conference. “Model Code of Conduct will start in few days and there will be elections,” he added.

A fierce encounter broke out when a joint search party of the Army, the police and the CRPF came under fire from hiding militants in the forests of Shalgul area at Srigufwara area.

On the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government ushered a historic increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and was doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

The aspirants’ last attempt to crack the civil services exam was dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in October last year.

The CBI recently questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in a coal pilferage case.

A five-member Constitutional Bench on Feb. 23 annulled the Oli government’s “unconstitutional” decision to dissolve the 275-member Lower House of Parliament.

According to the State Department, Anjali Bharadwaj has served as an active member of the Right to Information Movement in India for over two decades.

Coronavirus | Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines

The West African nation of 30 million has recorded 81,245 cases and 584 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from Ghana’s Health Services on February 24.

Speaking at a webinar on privatisation by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Modi said the Budget has given a clear roadmap to take India to a high growth trajectory.

The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a ₹12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

The inauguration was done hours before the start of the day-night third Test between India and England, the first international match at the new venue.

Indian spinners shot England out for just 112 inside two sessions with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel sharing the spoils after pacer Ishant Sharma opened the floodgates in his milestone 100th match on the opening day of the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad.