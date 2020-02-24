Top news of the day: Head constable killed in Delhi violence; Modi and Trump address massive gathering in Ahmedabad, and more

A Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal died in the violence that erupted over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jaffarabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura areas in North East Delhi on Monday. A PTI report said that DCP Shahadra Amit Sharma was also injured and sent to hospital. Mr. Lal succumbed to his injuries suffered on account of stone pelting.

With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the Motera cricket stadium.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday decided to accept the five acres of land allotted to it for the construction of a mosque near Ayodhya. The Board, at a meeting, decided to constitute a Trust to maintain the land.

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and the party’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the official banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday handed over a report of their four-day endeavour to coax Shaheen Bagh protesters to shift their agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to an alternative site, conveniently out of the way of traffic and public movement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at various places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Indian batsmen’s inadequacies in adverse conditions were laid bare as they crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days here on Monday.

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth Anniversary, Rangoli Chandel, the manager and sister of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, shared a picture of the actor from her upcoming trilingual, Thalaivi.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.

U.S. President Donald Trump will see a different India than President Carter or President Clinton said Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL) in a fireside chat with Microsoft’s Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

The title of Rajinikanth’s next film has been revealed to Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, the film is expected to a family-action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. The superstar’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.