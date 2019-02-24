Top news of the day: Modi launches Kisan scheme, violence in Itanagar flares up, and more

Modi launches Kisan scheme, over 1 crore farmers get first instalment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 launched the ambitious 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) scheme transferring the first instalment of ₹2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

1,000 ITBP personnel dispatched to Arunachal

The law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar worsened on February 24 with a mob burning down Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein’s multi-storey private residence.

GST on under-construction flats, affordable housing slashed by 7%

In a big relief to home buyers, the GST Council on February 24 slashed tax rates on under-construction housing properties to 5% without input tax credit, from the existing 12%, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Police officer killed, Army Major injured in Kulgam encounter

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and a militant have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Kulgam on February 24, while an Army Major was injured.

Tampering with Article 370, Article 35A will render instrument of accession of J&K null and void: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on February 24 said any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will render null and void the State’s Instrument of Accession with India.

Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists: Modi

The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers following the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 24, asserting that the martyrdom of 40 CRPF soldiers will keep “inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism”.

Vande Bharat Express hit by stones; driver’s screen, some windows damaged

The main driver’s screen and some side windows of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged when the train was hit by stones during its Varanasi-New Delhi journey on Saturday, an official said.

Sabarimala stir will create a favourable opinion for BJP, says Rajagopal

Those in the forefront of the Sabarimala agitation to protect the traditions at the hill shrine are going to get a political dividend in the form of a favourable public opinion, O. Rajagopal, BJP MLA, has claimed.

Pakistan sets up ‘Crisis Management Cell’ amid simmering Indo-Pak tension

Pakistan has set up a “Crisis Management Cell” in the wake of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, according to a media report.

Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold with world record, secures Olympic quota

Unfazed by a field comprising seasoned campaigners, teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record to win gold in the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday, securing India’s third Olympic quota.