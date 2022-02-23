The major news headlines of the day and more.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik is taken for a medical test after his arrest by the Enforcement Director in connection with a money laundering case in Mumbai on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mahrashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case

The case involves alleged land and money transactions between the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the minister for minority development and aukaf of Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections phase 4 | 49.89% turnout recorded till 3 p.m.

.An average of 49.89 percent voting was recorded on Wednesday till 3 pm in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission said. The polling started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | Mayawati confident of forming government, says SP ‘dreams’ will be shattered

She also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for acknowledging BSP’s relevance in the State, saying her party is getting votes from all sections of society.

Supreme Court dismisses plea against offline Board exams for classes X, XII

Let students do their job and authorities theirs, says court.

Supreme Court agrees to hear Subramanian Swamy’s plea on Ram Setu

BJP leader has sought national heritage monument status for structure.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Vanniyar quota law

Madras High Court decision declaring ultra vires a Tamil Nadu quota law which provided 10.5% special reservation to Vanniyars was erroneous, say petitions.

PM Modi bats for timely implementation of schemes, vibrant border villages

Addressing a webinar on the impact of Budget on Rural Development, the Prime Minister also called for convergence of efforts to ensure 100% implementation of the announcements made in the Union Budget within the given time-frame.

Explained | India’s educational and trade links in Ukraine

According to the Indian Embassy at Kiev, there are approximately 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine pursuing medical or engineering.

China says U.S. creating ‘fear and panic’ over Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China is opposed to new unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia, reiterating a longstanding Chinese position.

South Korea approves Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a record 171,452 new virus cases on February 23, nearly a 40-fold increase from levels in mid-January when omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain.

Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines across the world

Addressing a virtual roundtable on India-U.S. Health Partnership organised by the Indian embassy on February 22, Mr. Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries.

Russia-Ukraine conflict | Moody’s says global oil, natural gas prices may see sharp rise

Global crude oil benchmark Brent neared the $100 per barrel on Tuesday amid rising threat of invasion in Ukraine and fears of sanctions on Russia, the largest exporter of natural gas and second-largest oil exporter. India imports about 85% of its crude oil needs and about half of its natural gas requirement. While the imported crude oil is turned into fuels such as petrol and diesel, gas is used as CNG in automobiles and fuel in factories.

Sensex, Nifty log 6th straight day of loss amid lingering Ukraine crisis

The Sensex closed 68.62 points or 0.12% lower at 57,232.06 and the Nifty ended 28.95 points or 0.12% down at 17,063.25.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series | More opportunities for India’s new batting hopefuls

Coming off a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies, the in-form Indians will look to do an encore against the visiting Sri Lankans, and the Rohit Sharma-led squad has a realistic chance of achieving that.