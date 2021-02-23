Top news of the day: Delhi High Court grants bail to Disha Ravi; Agitating farmer unions object to Delhi Police posters at Tikri protest site, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Describing terrorism as one of the gravest threats to humankind, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the bodies dealing with human rights should realise that terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims.

Agitating farmer union on February 23 objected to Delhi Police putting posters that allegedly warned off protesters at the Tikri border site, even as the force claimed these were not new and only informed the protesters that they would not be allowed to enter the national capital.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest against three farm laws.

The local administration is considering the possibility of issuing death certificates to the families of those missing after the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on February 7. The death toll has now gone up to 70, while 135 persons still remain untraced.

Stating that the Budget allocated to health sector in this financial year has been unprecedented and has indicated the commitment of his government to provide healthcare to all countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic had taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in the future.

Counting is underway for elections to six Municipal Corporations in Gujarat and the BJP is leading after winning 40 seats so far out of the total 576, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on February 23.

Reliance Industries Ltd expects to get the necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit by the second quarter of the next fiscal year, the company said in a presentation to investors on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the Centre to merge all cesses and surcharges with a basic rate of taxes and ensure that States received their legitimate share of revenue.

Six days before the first rally of the Left-Congress alliance in the brigade ground in Kolkata, the parties are yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.

A Delhi court has framed terrorism, sedition and other charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the government of India and conspiring to commit terror acts in the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host his first-ever virtual bilateral summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday during which they will jointly unveil a new initiative, a roadmap for partnership between the two neighbours.

A virgin Motera strip has become the big talking point as India captain Virat Kohli prepares the right pink ball questionnaire to trouble a spoilt-for-choice England in the day-night third Test starting here on Wednesday.

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday lauded Ishant Sharma's commitment towards Test cricket, saying the veteran pacer could have easily prioritised white-ball cricket to prolong his career but chose to focus on the longest format instead.