Top news of the day: Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers keynote address on day 2 of The Huddle 2020; entry gate at Motera stadium collapses ahead of Trump's visit, and more

The Huddle 2020, Day 2: Kashmir decision was not taken suddenly: Ram Madhav
The second day of the fourth edition of the Huddle 2020, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications, begins with a keynote address by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. The event was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.
India’s biodiversity is a ‘unique treasure’ for entire humankind: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat
India’s biodiversity was a “unique treasure” for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly edition of Mann ki Baat. He referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to underscore his point.
Ranil Wickremesinghe's keynote address at The Huddle 2020
Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe opened the second day of The Huddle 2020, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Sunday. The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.
Four Indians on board cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, total number of infected Indians rises to 12: Embassy
Four Indian crew members, who underwent tests for the coronavirus along with others still on board the cruise ship moored off the Japan coast, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel to 12, the Indian embassy said on Sunday.
Navy MiG-29K crashes off Goa, pilot ejects safely
A MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Sunday morning. The pilot ejected safely. “Today morning at around 1030h a MiG-29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement. An enquiry to investigate the incident had been ordered, he added.
Anti-CAA protesters block road outside Jaffarabad Metro station in Delhi
More than 1,000 people, mostly women, staging a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAA) blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning.
Entry gate at Motera stadium collapses ahead of Trump’s visit
A day before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad collapsed due to gusty winds on February 23 morning, an official said.
Doctors successfully treat brain aneurysm using a robot
In a first, doctors have used a robot to perform a surgery to treat brain aneurysm in a 64-year-old female patient, an advance that may lead to improved use of robotic technology in cardiology and neurology.
India vs. New Zealand | Rahane, Vihari fight as India end Day 3 at 144/4
India were 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Italy races to contain COVID-19 outbreak as cases rise over 100
Italy scrambled on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, shutting off the worst affected towns and cancelling a string of public events as the number of those infected jumped above 100.