Top news of the day: Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers keynote address on day 2 of The Huddle 2020; entry gate at Motera stadium collapses ahead of Trump's visit, and more

The second day of the fourth edition of the Huddle 2020, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications, begins with a keynote address by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. The event was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

India’s biodiversity was a “unique treasure” for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly edition of Mann ki Baat. He referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to underscore his point.

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe opened the second day of The Huddle 2020, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Sunday. The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.

Also Read: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's address at The Huddle

Four Indian crew members, who underwent tests for the coronavirus along with others still on board the cruise ship moored off the Japan coast, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel to 12, the Indian embassy said on Sunday.

A MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Sunday morning. The pilot ejected safely. “Today morning at around 1030h a MiG-29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement. An enquiry to investigate the incident had been ordered, he added.

More than 1,000 people, mostly women, staging a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAA) blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning.

A day before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad collapsed due to gusty winds on February 23 morning, an official said.

Watch: All you need to know about Trump’s India visit

In a first, doctors have used a robot to perform a surgery to treat brain aneurysm in a 64-year-old female patient, an advance that may lead to improved use of robotic technology in cardiology and neurology.

India were 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Italy scrambled on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, shutting off the worst affected towns and cancelling a string of public events as the number of those infected jumped above 100.