Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin arrives to address the media at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on February 22, 2022 as the DMK-led front heads to a landslide victory in the urban local body elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day and more.

DMK front sweeps Tamil Nadu urban local body polls

Candidates of the ruling DMK have won in over 70% of the wards in the municipal corporations for which results were declared as of 4 p.m. In the municipalities, the DMK candidates secured 61.94% of the wards and in the town panchayats 59.24%.

Russia says its recognition extends to territory currently held by Ukraine forces

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognised the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014. Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

Putin uses Indira Gandhi’s 1971 tactics

Developments in Russia bear uncanny similarities with events in the Indian subcontinent half a century ago.

Deeply concerned over tensions, says India, but no comment on Russia’s recognition of Ukraine states

India does not join U.S., U.K., Germany, other United Nations Security Council countries in criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration.

I&B Ministry blocks Punjab Politics TV’s digital media resources

Ministry says channel is trying to use online media to disturb public order during Punjab Assembly election.

Supreme Court to hear plea on physical board exams for classes 10 and 12 on February 23

The petition has challenged the conduct of physical exams by the CBSE, the ICSE and the State boards.

India’s active COVID-19 cases settle below 2 lakh after 49 days

India added 13,405 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below 2 lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Vote for BJP for all the development that took place in Manipur: Modi

Mr. Modi said rail lines are shortly reaching Imphal. “Once this is done, Thailand and Myanmar will be connected and Manipur will have accessibility to east Asian countries. And it will become an international hub for trade.”

Imran Khan wants to have TV debate with PM Modi to resolve differences

Mr. Khan made the remarks during an interview with Russia’s state-run television network RT on the eve of his maiden two-day visit to Moscow - the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades – during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and review exchange views on major regional and international issues.

Sensex tumbles 383 points on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

After sinking about 1,300 points in early deals, the Sensex staged a sharp recovery but still ended 382.91 points or 0.66% lower at 57,300.68. The NSE Nifty too reclaimed part of its early losses before closing 114.45 points or 0.67% lower at 17,092.20.

NZ vs Ind women’s ODI | Richa Ghosh shines but India slip to fourth straight defeat

The game became a glorified ‘T20’ due to rain as Amelia Kerr stole the show with a 33-ball-68 which took New Zealand to 191 for 5.