Top news of the day: Disha Ravi sent to one-day judicial custody; Bombay High Court grants medical bail to Varavara Rao, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A Delhi court on Monday sent 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to one day police custody.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after it became apparent that he had lost the confidence of the House.

The Bombay High Court granted medical bail to Varavara Rao, 82, in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and said, "With all humility and human considerations, we are of the opinion that this is a fit case for allowing the relief."

China on February 22 expressed its support for India in hosting this year’s BRICS summit and said it will work with New Delhi to strengthen the cooperation among the five-member grouping of emerging economies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 22 said that Central police forces (CPFs) are being sent to all poll-bound States and not specifically to West Bengal, stressing that it is a routine practice for several decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was expected to announce the dates for the Assam Assembly elections in the first week of March.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting out a road map on Monday for lifting one of Europe’s strictest national lockdowns — but the millions of Britons longing for a haircut or an evening out still face a long wait.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | February 22, 2021

About ₹70,000 crore of the capital allocation of ₹1.35 lakh crore in the defence budget will be reserved for domestic procurements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating the Ministry will soon issue a second negative list of items which can only be procured locally by the Services.

BJP MLA Girish Gautam was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the State Budget session on February 22.

India, as a responsible nuclear weapon state, is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

The main accused in the case of the two-decade-old gang-rape of the wife of a former Indian Forest Officer that almost brought the J. B Patnaik-led Congress government in Odisha to its knees has been arrested.

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson urged critics of the much-debated rotation policy to look at the "bigger picture", considering the massive amount cricket to be played by the England team in coming days.

India had an age-old experience in making arms and military equipment but after Independence this capacity was not strengthened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that now the country is committed to enhancing its capabilities in defence manufacturing at a fast pace.

The European Commission on Monday announced three flagship projects - in drone technologies, space communication and space traffic management - aimed at giving the 27-country bloc a competitive edge in these new fields.