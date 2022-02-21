Top news of the day: Lalu Prasad sentenced to five years jail; India-France roadmap to enhance blue economy and ocean governance, and more

The major news headlines of the day and more.

In this file image dated Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a special CBI Court to hear the verdict on the multi-crore Fodder Scam case, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lalu Prasad sentenced to five years jail in Doranda treasury case

A CBI special court on Monday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to five years jail term and imposed ₹60 lakh fine in fifth case of the Animal Husbandry Department scam, which is commonly known as the fodder scam, related with fraudulent withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in Jharkhand.

India, France sign roadmap to enhance bilateral exchanges on blue economy and ocean governance

India and France have inked a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy and forge a common vision of ocean governance based on the rule of law and cooperate on sustainable and resilient coastal and waterways infrastructure.

Union Budget will be of great help in implementing National Education Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University can solve the problem of shortage of seats in educational institutions in the country.

Moscow says shell fired from Ukraine destroys Russian border facility; Ukraine denounces claim as ‘fake news’

Ukraine dismissed a Russian claim that its forces had shelled a border post on Monday, denouncing it as “fake news” designed to inflame tensions.

Teenage girl gang-raped; body found in gunny bag in Outer Delhi

A 14-year-old girl’s decomposed body was found in a gunny bag after she was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two men in Outer Delhi’s Narela, the Delhi Police said on February 21.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) passed due to heart attack in Hyderabad.

No set formula but we’re clear about World Cup team combination: Dravid

Finding the perfect combination can be tricky and there is no set formula, but India head coach Rahul Dravid says he and skipper Rohit Sharma are pretty clear about the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia in less than eight months’ time.

Supreme Court agrees to listing of plea seeking cancellation offline Board exams for Classes 10, 12

The Supreme Court on February 21 agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 to be held by CBSE and other several boards this year.

Lakhimpur Kheri: farmers’ kin move SC against bail to Minister’s son

The families of the protesting farmers who were run over in Lakhimpur Kheri challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday the grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 1 Carlsen in Airthings Masters chess

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa stunned world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.