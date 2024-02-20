February 20, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh mayoral poll results; AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar declared winner and Mayor of Union Territory

Noting how democracy was thwarted at the grassroots, that too, by misusing the office of the Returning Officer to change the course of the election results, the Supreme Court on February 19 flexed its extraordinary constitutional power under Article 142 to deliver Aam Aadmi Party a victory by declaring its candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, validly elected as Chandigarh Mayor. After watching the video of the polling at Chandigarh mayoral polls, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud concluded that Returning Officer Anil Masih made a “deliberate attempt” to deface eight ballot papers in order to swing the poll results in favour of Kumar’s rival and BJP candidate, Manoj Sonkar.

Rules that edge out women from employment for getting married are ‘coarse’, unconstitutional: Supreme Court

Rules that bully women employees out of their jobs for getting married or having domestic issues amount to “coarse gender discrimination” and are plainly unconstitutional, the Supreme Court has said. “Terminating employment because the woman has got married is a coarse case of gender discrimination and inequality. Acceptance of such patriarchal rule undermines human dignity, right to non-discrimination and fair treatment. Laws and regulations based on gender-based bias are constitutionally impermissible,” the court said in a recent order.

Maratha reservation | Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes bill providing 10% reservation in govt jobs, education

Maharashtra Assembly on February 20 unanimously passed the bill providing 10% reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education. The State government had convened a one-day special session of the State legislature. The bill for the 10% Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde approved today is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on February 20, officials said. The BJP’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the State, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said. February 20 was the last day for withdrawing nominations. As no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed, the officer said.

Day after rejecting Centre’s proposal, farmers ask for their demands to be accepted

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on February 20 sought that the Centre accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver, and said they will head to Delhi on February 21. His statement came a day after the farmer leaders taking part in the “Delhi Chalo” agitation rejected the Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Gulf countries keen to invest in Jammu and Kashmir; era of bomb blasts replaced by development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dedicated ₹32,000 crore projects to Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu on February 20, expressed satisfaction over the positive outcome of removal of Article 370, “with the Gulf countries showing keen interest in investment” and congratulated local youth for liberating themselves from dynastic politics. He said that a new movie has been made on Article 370 and “will help make people aware about certain important facts about Article 370”. The Prime Minister said there was keen interest to invest in Kashmir in the Gulf countries during his recent trip.

Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on February 20, by a special court in Sultanpur in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018. The case was filed by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Mr. Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Mr. Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections.

Sandeshkhali | IPS officer slams BJP workers for calling him ‘Khalistani’, saffron camp denies charge

A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, got agitated after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at him. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Mr. Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn’t fulfilling his duties and dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a ‘Khalistani’.

Calcutta HC Division Bench allows Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 20 allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali village, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabs by some ruling TMC leaders. The Division Bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam refused to interfere with a single Bench order that allowed Mr. Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on February 20.

Manipur tribal body withdraws call to government staffers to skip work over police personnel’s suspension

A tribal body in Manipur has withdrawn its appeal to government employees to refrain from attending work over the suspension of a head constable who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab. In a statement issued late on February 19, Churachandpur-based ITLF said, “In the interest of the general public, the closure of State government offices will be lifted immediately.”

Pakistan election 2024 | Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto blames PML-N for delay in govt formation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he foresees a “stalemate” in the formation of a coalition government in Pakistan “if someone is not ready to change their stance” on February 20, indicating deepening fissures in the country’s political landscape. Mr. Bhutto-Zardari made these remarks after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples’ Party ended inconclusively on Monday as both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government at the Centre following a fractured verdict in the February 8 election.

Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, where U.N. says 1 in 6 children are malnourished

Israel ordered new evacuations from parts of Gaza City on February 20 as a study led by the U.N. children’s agency found that one in six children are acutely malnourished in the isolated and largely devastated north of the territory, where the city is located. The report finds deepening misery across the territory, where Israel’s air and ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed over 29,000 Palestinians, obliterated entire neighborhoods and displaced more than 80% of the population.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in last-ditch battle to stop U.S. extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange begins what could be his last chance to stop his extradition from Britain to the United States on February 20 after more than 13 years battling the authorities in the English courts. U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange (52) on trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ high-profile release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Stock markets extend winning run to 6th day, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 349 points while Nifty scaled a fresh lifetime high on the sixth straight day of gains on February 20, driven by buying in banking and select FMCG shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex reversed its early losses and closed higher by 349.24 points or 0.48% at 73,057.40 in a volatile trade. As many as 18 Sensex shares closed in the green while 12 settled in the red.

England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good

England’s Jonny Bairstow has come in for criticism after scoring just 102 runs in three matches in India but coach Brendon McCullum said it was important to show faith in the batter and that he has no plans to drop him for the fourth test in Ranchi. Bairstow’s highest score in the series so far was 37, posted in the opener in Hyderabad. He scored four runs in England’s 434-run thrashing in the third test in Rajkot and was trapped lbw for a duck in his first innings, making him the player with the most ducks against India in test cricket with eight.

