Top news of the day: Disha Ravi part of global conspiracy to defame India, say Delhi Police; India and China hold talks on next phase of disengagement, and more

Toolkit case | Delhi court to pronounce order on Disha Ravi's bail plea on February 23

Delhi Police opposed her bail plea, alleging she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the garb of farmers' protest.

“Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy,” Ms. Thunberg tweeted on February 19, using the hashtag #StandWithDishaRavi. Her first public expression of support comes almost a week after Ms. Ravi’s arrest.

The talks began at Moldo on the Chinese side at 10 a.m., a defence official said.

News Analysis | With media blitz, China crafts new narrative on border crisis

Over the past 24 hours, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has received thousands of messages in its mentions on Weibo, the Twitter-equivalent used in China, more than it has ever received in one day.

Coronavirus | Five States see upsurge in daily new cases

In the past week, Maharashtra exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the State. Chhattisgarh reported 259 cases, Punjab 383 and Madhya Pradesh 297, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 101, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said the vaccine is the only weapon available to gain immunity and help reduce mortality rate due to the infectious disease.

“We recently liberalised geospatial data. If we could have done this 10 years back, it is likely that Google would have been made in India, not outside. The talent is Indian but the product is not,” he said at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

A Bench headed by the environment watchdog’s Chairperson, Justice A.K. Goel, said it prima facie agreed that OIL failed to take safety precautions and there was need for ensuring such incidents do not recur.

He offered a $40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.

The deaths occurred in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar. Another was shot in the chest and died en route to the hospital.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced that he would vote against Ms. Tanden over “overtly partisan statements”, which means unless a Republican Senator comes forward to support her nomination, it is unlikely she will be confirmed for the job.

Mr. Navalny referenced the Bible as well as Harry Potter and the animated sitcom Rick and Morty as he urged Russians to resist pressure from the authorities and challenge the Kremlin to build a fairer and more prosperous country.

The government has been waiting for the expansion by the private sector, the Finance Minister said while reminding India Inc of various measures including corporate tax rate cut, policy consistency, ease of doing business, among others to facilitate investment.

The Ministry on February 19 released the 17th weekly instalment of ₹5,000 crore to 23 States and 3 Union Territories.

Australian Open 2021 | Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to lift title

The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings.