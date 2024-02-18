February 18, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Farmers’ protest | Suspension of Internet services extended in parts of Punjab till February 24

The suspension of Internet services has been extended in certain areas of some Punjab districts, including Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, till February 24 on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the Ministry’s February 16 order, Internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaur, Devigarh and Balbhera police stations in Patiala; Lalru police station in Mohali; Sangat police station in Bathinda; Killianwali police station in Muktsar; Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa; and Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam and Chajli police stations in Sangrur; and areas under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 | India hammer England by 434 runs in third Test

India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Rajkot on February 18. This was India’s biggest Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 372-run victory over New Zealand in 2021. Set an improbable victory target of 557, England collapsed to 122 all out in 39.4 overs on day four. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 41 runs in 12.4 overs.

Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart al-Maliki

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki during which they exchanged views on the current situation in war-torn Gaza. Mr. Jaishankar is in Germany to attend the prestigious Munich Security Conference, the world’s leading forum for debate on international security. Mr. Jaishankar described the October 7 attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas as “terrorism”. At the same time, he said Israel has an international obligation to observe humanitarian law.

Supreme Court to hear Sharad Pawar’s plea against EC order recognising Ajit Pawar-led faction as real NCP

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on February 19 a plea of Sharad Pawar challenging an Election Commission order recognising the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and KV Viswanathan is likely to hear Sharad Pawar’s plea.

Double engine government means ‘double blow’ to unemployed: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 18 attacked the BJP over the issue of unemployment in Uttar Pradesh, saying double engine government means “double blow” to the unemployed. “Where more than 1.5 lakh government posts are vacant, graduates, postgraduates and PhD holders are standing in line even for the posts that require minimum qualification,” the former Congress chief said. Earlier in the day, taking a break from the Uttar Pradesh leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mr. Gandhi listened to a litany of grievances about the Kerala Government’s alleged failure to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, as he paid a whirlwind visit to families who lost their breadwinners to fatal wild animal attacks in his constituency Wayanad.

Seeking stronger mandate for India’s benefit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party’s return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a stronger mandate. Addressing the BJP national convention in New Delhi, Mr. Modi said the nation will now have to dream big and make big resolutions to make India a developed country by 2047.

Black flags hoisted on anchored mechanised boats in Rameswaram; indefinite strike begins in coastal district condemning Sri Lankan government

Marking the start of the indefinite strike call given by the all fishermen associations here in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram, the fishermen hoisted black flags on all their anchored trawlers in Rameswaram on February 18. Following the “continued” arrest of the fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on “false” charges of poaching, the fishermen convened an emergency meeting on February 17 and announced that they would stay away from venturing into the Palk Bay indefinitely.,

Jharkhand CM gives go-ahead for caste-based survey: official

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the State on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on February 18. The CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the Cabinet for approval, he said. If everything goes according to the plan, the exercise will begin after the Lok Sabha elections, the official said.

Meghalaya’s concerns over CAA addressed, ILP should be extended: Conrad Sangma

Concerns of Meghalaya over the Citizenship Amendment Act have been addressed as most areas of the State come under Schedule 6, which is exempted from the citizenship law, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, even as he added that the Inner Line Permit should be extended to the State. Mr. Sangma expressed concern over ‘spillover effect’ in the state if the CAA is implemented, and stressed on the requirement for Inner Line Permit ILP, which will restrict the entry of outsiders.

Centre ‘deactivating’ Aadhaar cards to stop people from getting social benefits: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 18 alleged that the BJP-led Central Government “deactivated” Aadhaar cards of people in the State before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that they do not get the benefits of various social welfare schemes of her government through their bank accounts. Speaking at a public distribution programme in Suri in Birbhum district, Ms. Banerjee said that her government would continue paying the beneficiaries of the various State-run welfare schemes even if a person does not have an Aadhaar card.

PML-N, PPP fail to reach consensus on power-sharing formula for govt formation

The talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on a power-sharing formula for a coalition government remained inconclusive, though both sides claimed “significant progress” in the discussions, according to a media report on February 19. The third meeting between the contact and coordination committees of the two parties, which took place on February 17, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again on February 19 to finalise the power-sharing formula.

Mediator says Gaza truce ‘not promising’ as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah

Mediator Qatar acknowledged on February 17 that prospects for a new pause in Israel’s war with Hamas were “not really promising” as Israel rejected appeals to hold off on a threatened assault on the Gaza city of Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that foreign countries calling on Israel to spare the city, where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge, were effectively telling the country to “lose the war”.

Zee alleges Star India of violation of agreement of ICC TV deal; seeks refund of ₹68.54 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has alleged that Star India has not acted in accordance with the agreement between them over the sharing of the TV broadcast rights of ICC cricket matches and has sought a refund of ₹68.54 crore from the Walt Disney-owned firm. Star India has “failed to obtain necessary approvals, execution of necessary documentation and agreement” and believes that it has “by its conduct breached” the agreement, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said in the financial statement of its latest December quarter results last week.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 | Indian women beat Thailand 3-2 in final, clinch historic gold

Young Anmol Kharb once again did the star turn as Indian women beat Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final to clinch their maiden gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam on February 18. The young and sprightly group of Indian women’s team, led by P.V. Sindhu, defied all expectations as it rose to the occasion to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.