February 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

GST Council reaches broad consensus on GST Appellate Tribunal; likely to be included in Finance Bill 2023

The GST Council meeting was held on February 18 and discussed setting up of appellate tribunals, and mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business, among other matters. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 49th meeting of the GST Council. After the GST Council meeting, Ms. Sitharaman briefed about the decisions taken. Ms. Sitharaman said “We have had a very detailed day-long meeting. The atmosphere was entirely cordial and there was a sense of working together and as a result, two GOM reports have been accepted. One of them has a slight amendment and some changes in the language.”

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in M.P.’s Kuno National Park; animal count rises to 20

Twelve cheetahs arrived in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa on February 18 and were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, five months after the first batch of eight of these fastest land animals were brought there from Namibia, another African nation. Their inter-continental translocation is part of the Indian government’s ambitious programme to reintroduce these animals in the country seven decades after they became extinct. The country’s last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 19 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said an agency source. In August 2022, the agency had registered a case against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others to probe the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the since scrapped excise policy. It later arrested some key accused and filed a charge-sheet against seven persons, including two Excise Department officials, in November 2022.

Mayoral polls to be held on February 22; L-G Saxena approves proposal to convene MCD House meeting

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on February 18 approved the proposed date of February 22 to convene the adjourned first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which will also see elections to the office of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the civic body’s standing committee. The proposed date was recommended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to fix the date of election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on proceedings against government official over rape of minor

The Supreme Court has ordered an interim stay on the proceedings against a senior government official accused of molesting and raping a minor girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora. A Bench of Justices V. Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal issued notices to the Uttarakhand Government, the Central Bureau of Investigation and others while seeking their response in four weeks. Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the report of the Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Ranikhet, also countersigned by the Remand Magistrate, Almora, records the fact that the petitioner is a bilateral amputee (100% handicapped by hands).

Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Jharkhand Ramesh Bais on February 18 took oath as the 20th Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Mr. Bais took oath in Marathi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra’s Minister for Tourism and Women Welfare Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Violence due to terrorism, insurgency and left-wing extremism down by 80% under Modi government: Amit Shah

The country has seen an 80% reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring that the Prime Minister’s vision is to see India at the top in the world. Mr. Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as ‘Babuji’, and the golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s edition from the city.

If Congress listens to me, BJP will go below 100 seats, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 18 said that BJP would go below 100 seats if Congress listens to him. Mr. Kumar asked Congress leadership to make the formal announcement of Opposition unity as soon as possible to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Kumar said this during the third day of the national convention of CPI(ML) in which leaders of other political parties were also present including senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Kurshid.

Blasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles- officials

Blasts wounded two civilians and shattered several hundred windows in the west Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi as Russia fired missiles from the Black Sea on February 18, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched four Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down by air defences. Two explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi, which lies 170 miles (274 km) west of Kyiv, the regional Governor said.

Finland could join NATO ahead of Sweden, says Finnish Defence Minister

Finland’s Defence Minister said that his country will join NATO without waiting for Sweden if its Nordic neighbor’s accession is held up by the Turkish government. Mikko Savola told The Associated Press on February 18 that Finland would prefer that that the two countries join the alliance together, but it wouldn’t hold up the process if Turkey decides to approve Finland, but not Sweden, as it has warned. “No, no. Then we will join,” Savola said in an interview on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

Turkey earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and the toll is expected to soar with some 2,64,000 apartments in Turkey destroyed and many still missing in the country’s worst modern disaster. Eleven days after the quake hit, three survivors were dug out from the rubble in Turkey on Friday. The death toll in Turkey stands at 39,672, while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria’s toll has not changed for days.

U.S. handling of balloon incident ‘hysterical’, China’s top diplomat says

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on February 18 that the U.S. handling of the balloon incident had been “unimaginable” and “hysterical”, and an “absurd” act that violated international norms. “There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?,” Mr. Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference.

Weekly inflation rises to 38.4% in cash-strapped Pakistan

The yearly inflation hit a new high of 38.42% in the outgoing week in cash-strapped Pakistan as the trend of the hike in the prices of essential commodities continued to rise, according to a media report on February 18. The rise came on the back of new taxes imposed and an increase in the petroleum prices by the government to fulfil the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before releasing $1.1 billion dollars under an already agreed $7 billion deal. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), used to measure short-term inflation, rose to 38.42% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the outgoing week, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, quoting the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Ghanaian football player Atsu’s body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent

The body of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported on February 18, quoting his manager. Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said. “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

FIA clarifies ban on drivers making political statements

The governing body for Formula One issued guidance on a rule recently introduced that prohibited drivers from speaking out on political and controversial issues. The FIA’s original rule barred “political, religious and personal statements” without prior consent, and expressed no limitations on where that restriction applied. Drivers were nearly unanimous in their criticism of the ruling, and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not follow the ban.