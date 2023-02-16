February 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Tripura Assembly polls | Voting closes with 81.10% voter turnout

The voting for the Tripura Assembly elections closed at 4 p.m. on February 16, with the voter turnout recorded at 81.10%, the Election Commission said. The polling was largely being peaceful barring sporadic incidents of violence, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said. CPI(M) leader and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and TIPRA chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman alleged that “BJP miscreants” were indulged in violence in some parts of the State. “In some places, miscreants on behalf of (the) BJP are causing trouble and stopping people from casting their votes. But the people are trying their best to cast votes,” Mr. Sarkar said. The TIPRA chief alleged that “Dhanpur and Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party”.

Income Tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continues for a third day

The Income Tax department’s ‘survey’ at the BBC office here continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI. The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.

Government approves top appointments in the Indian Army

In a series of promotions and appointments approved by the government for the Indian Army’s top brass effective from March 1, 2023, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General B. S. Raju has been appointed as the South Western Army Commander. In other appointments, Lt. Gen. N. S. R. Subramani, presently the Chief of Staff of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, has been promoted as an Army Commander and appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow.

Kathua gangrape | Delhi High Court tells registrar to transfer money deposited by media houses to J&K legal aid

The Delhi High Court has directed its registrar to transfer the amount deposited by media houses which were pulled up for disclosing the identity of the eight-year-old gangraped and killed in Kathua to a fund for sexual assault victims. Two media houses recently deposited ₹10 lakh each with the court and others had done so earlier. In a recent order, the court said the money should be given to the Victim Compensation Fund of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority. In April 2018, the high court took up the matter on its own after coming across the media reports and issued notices to several of them for disclosing the identity of the minor girl. It also prohibited them from further revealing her identity.

Any committee other than JPC will be exercise in ‘exoneration’, say Congress on Adani issue

The Congress on February 16 said a thorough investigation into the Adani issue is necessary, holding that any committee other than a JPC will be nothing but an “exercise in legitimisation and exoneration”. Congress General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the proposal before the Supreme Court for setting up of a committee by the government can hardly ensure transparency. In a statement, he said, a Supreme Court bench on February 13, while hearing petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg matter, discussed the creation of a committee of experts to examine the regulatory regime post the allegations made by the U.S.-based short-seller.

Supreme Court to consider hearing PIL seeking declaration of Ram Sethu as national heritage monument

The Supreme Court on February 16 agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument. A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha took note of the submissions of the BJP leader that so far no decision has been taken on the issue and hence, the PIL be listed for hearing now. “We will list it after the Constitution bench matters get over,” the CJI said. A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is seized of various matters, including the Delhi-Centre row over control of services in the national capital.

China blasts U.S. over response to balloon incursion

China’s Parliament has accused American law-makers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the U.S. passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon’s intrusion into U.S. airspace. A statement issued on February 16 by the National People’s Congress’s Foreign Affairs Committee repeated Beijing’s insistence that the balloon was an unmanned civilian weather research airship, a claim the U.S. has dismissed citing its flight route and payload of surveillance equipment.

Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

Russia again pummelled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on February 16, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people. Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defence batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Pakistan hikes petrol price to appease IMF for unlocking critical loan tranche

People in Pakistan woke up on February 16 to the shock of a historic price hike in the prices of petrol and gas as the government tried to appease the IMF for unlocking the critical loan tranche for the cash-strapped country. The “petrol bomb” as the price hike is termed these days, was dropped around Wednesday midnight, hours after the government unveiled a tax-loaded ‘mini-budget’ in the Parliament to extract Rs 170 billion from the people through new taxes and increase in electricity and gas prices.

Air India places order for 840 aircraft; includes option to buy 370 planes: Official

Tata Group-owned Air India has placed an order for 840 planes with Airbus and Boeing, including the option to acquire 370 aircraft, with a senior airline official on February 16 saying the order is a “landmark moment” in the Indian aviation history. The announcement by Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal comes a day after the airline said it has placed a firm order for 470 aircraft -- 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.

Hindenburg report | S&P places Adani Transmission’s ESG evaluation ‘under review’

S&P Global Ratings on February 16 placed its ESG evaluation for Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) ‘under review’ following a U.S. short-seller raising governance issues at the group helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani. When monitoring environment, social and governance (ESG) evaluations, S&P uses the term ‘under review’ (and the label ‘UR’) to identify certain ESG Evaluations as being potentially affected by changing events.

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test | Top-order a worry as India eye another big win in Pujara’s 100th Test

K.L. Rahul’s prolonged run of failures remains a worry but India will still start as overwhelming favourites for another three-day finish when they take on Australia in the second Test from Friday. The match will be one of Indian cricket’s understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil.