A tank is seen firing during a military drill for Ukrainian soldiers at the training centre of Ukrainian Ground Forces near Rivne, Ukraine on February 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia says it pulls back more troops amid Ukraine standoff

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western concerns it was planning an assault.

Supreme Court does not refer Vanniyar quota to larger Bench, goes ahead to hear case on merits

The two-judge Bench is hearing a challenge to a Madras High Court decision in November 2021, declaring ultra vires the law which provided 10.5% special reservation to Vanniyars.

Hijab row | Six students of Udupi government PU college skip class

They did not go to the college on February 16 when the college was reopened after remaining closed since February 9.

Godse in Gujarat school oratory competition triggers row

The competition for the students of class 5-8 was organised on three subjects approved by the Valsad district officials. They were: “I like the flying bird in the sky”, “I will become a scientist but will not go to the USA” and “Nathuram Godse: My ideal or hero”. A student who spoke on the third subject was declared the winner and given the prize.

Income Tax Department searches Huawei’s offices in Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru

In a statement, Huawei said: “We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure.”

Man arrested for trying to drive into NSA Ajit Doval’s Delhi residence

The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. when an SUV, being driven by the man, tried to enter through the gate of Mr. Doval’s high-security central Delhi residence, official sources said.

Crash helmet, safety harness to be mandatory for children below 4 on motorcycles

The new rules state that the speed of a motorcycle with a child up to the age of four years being carried on the pillion will not be more than 40 kmph.

Punjab Assembly Elections | PM Modi terms Congress, AAP two sides of same coin

Both parties had opposed construction of ‘Ram Mandir’, Mr. Modi says.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | BJP Government in U.P. means control over ‘mafia raj’, ‘goonda raj ‘: PM Modi

Addressing a rally Sitapur, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of people shows that the BJP will get their support in the remaining five phases of polling in U.P. as well.

New COVID-19 cases drop by 19% globally, deaths stable: WHO

WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta and delta, continue to decline globally as omicron crowds them out.

ATF prices climb to record high after 5.2% hike

This is the fourth hike in jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in less than two months following a spike in global oil prices but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a record 103rd day in a row, coinciding with electioneering to elect new governments in States like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Indian economy to grow at quickest pace among large nations: Finance Ministry

“The current year may as well end with an economic reset manifest of a post-COVID-19 world...Manufacturing and Construction will be the ‘growth drivers’, triggered by the PLI schemes and public capex in infrastructure,” the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review said.

IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders’ new captain

Iyer, who had captained Delhi Capitals to their only IPL final back in 2020, was released after the 2021 season and it was an open secret that KKR, who were supposed to replace Eoin Morgan, were in need of a new captain.