February 15, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on February 15 struck down the electoral bonds scheme, which provides blanket anonymity to financial contributions to political parties, and amendments made to the law allowing rich corporations to make unlimited political donations “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary”. A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, in a unanimous judgment, held that the electoral bonds scheme and preceding amendments made to the Representation of People Act, Companies Act and the Income Tax Act violate the voters’ right to information about political funding under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

ED summons Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case next week, official sources said on February 15. Ms. Moitra has been asked to depose on February 19 at the ED office in Delhi and her statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, they said.

Farmers protest | Trains diverted as farmers protest on tracks in Punjab

Some trains on the Delhi-Amritsar route were diverted after farmers squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab over the Haryana Police’s action against ‘Delhi Chalo’ protesters. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakunda (Dhaner) had given the call for a four-hour ‘rail roko’ protest at several places in Punjab. A spokesperson of Indian Railways said Shatabdi and Shan-e-Punjab Express trains coming from Delhi were terminated at the Ludhiana railway station. Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab’s Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ajit Pawar’s faction is the real NCP: Maharashtra Speaker

In another setback to the Sharad Pawar faction, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled on February 15 that the Nationalist Congress Party faction-led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the ‘real’ political party when two factions emerged in July 2023. He said that the decision was based on the factor of legislative majority. Reading out his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the rival factions against each other’s MLAs, Mr. Narwekar said that Mr. Ajit Pawar’s faction has outnumbered Sharad Pawar’s faction before joining the ruling alliance.

PM Modi holds talks with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with a focus on shoring up bilateral ties, days after Qatar freed eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022. Shortly after his arrival, Mr. Modi met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is Qatar’s Foreign Minister as well. “The two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Army chief Gen. Pande holds high-level professional discussions with U.S. counterpart

Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande has held high-level professional discussions with his American counterpart Gen. Randy George and other senior military officials on matters of bilateral importance and ways to enhance mutual commitment towards global peace and security. Gen. Pande, who is on a four-day official visit to the U.S. beginning February 13, is the first Indian Army chief to visit the country in several years.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remanded to judicial custody in money laundering case

A special PMLA court on February 15 remanded former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. “Hemant Soren was produced before the special PMLA court today and he was remanded to judicial custody till February 22. We will file a bail application for him,” said Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for Mr. Soren.

Allahabad High Court reserves order on plea against decision to allow puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court on February 15 reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court’s decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and reserved its order, committee’s lawyer S.F.A. Naqvi said.

Lok Sabha polls | No pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on February 15 ruled out any pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. “I want to make it clear that the NC is not going to enter into any alliance before the polls and will contest independently,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu revises income tax returns; settles taxes on ₹150 crore with ₹50 crore remain unexplained

“Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu, who was in the news following a ₹350 crore cash recovery from his premises, has revised his income tax returns and paid taxes for ₹150 crore,” according to sources. He contended that a portion of the recovered cash pertained to business transactions in the current financial year, necessitating filing in the next fiscal year. “Of the total cash recovered, ₹50 crore remains unexplained, leading to anticipated penalties and taxes,” sources said.

Haldwani violence | Curfew relaxed after 7 days in epicentre Banbhoolpura

Authorities on February 15 relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations, seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an “illegal” madrassa. According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh, curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes team visits Sandeshkhali

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on February 15 visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, which is now in the eye of a political storm. Led by the panel’s Chairman Arun Halder, the team spoke to residents of the area, which is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to Scheduled Castes and other backward communities. Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.

France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 16 in Paris as part of a trip that will also go through Germany, the French presidency said in a statement. It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace.

Israeli forces storm the main hospital in southern Gaza, saying hostages were likely held there

Israeli forces stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on February 15, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex. The Israeli Army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas. The raid came a day after the Army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, the focus of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in recent weeks. The war shows no sign of ending, and the risk of a broader conflict is growing as Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah step up attacks after a particularly deadly exchange on February 14.

U.K. economy slides into recession ahead of election

Britain is in recession, official data showed on February 15, dealing another blow to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative party is forecast to lose a general election expected this year. Gross domestic product shrank 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1% in the prior three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

India rejects European FTA bloc’s ‘data exclusivity’ demand to protect generic drug firms’ interest

India on February 15 said it has rejected the demand of the four European nations EFTA bloc for inclusion of a ‘data exclusivity’ provision in proposed free trade agreements, stating that it always protects the interests of the domestic generic drugs industry. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said there is no Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in which India will go against the generic drug industry.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Rohit, Jadeja and Sarfaraz make it India’s day against England on Day 1

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja made classical Test match hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan announced his arrival on the big stage with a fluent half-century as India reached 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England on February 15. With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.

