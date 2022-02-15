Top news of the day: Indian students should leave Ukraine, says Indian Embassy advisory; Lalu Prasad convicted in fifth fodder scam case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more

Indian students should leave Ukraine, says Indian Embassy advisory

All Indian students should leave Ukraine in view of the escalating military tension with Russia, Embassy of India in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has said in an advisory. It was issued hours after the U.S. govt spokespersons said that Russia was expected to invade Ukraine on February 16.

Lalu Prasad convicted in fifth fodder scam case

A special CBI court has convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the ₹139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case on Tuesday. Prasad has already been convicted in four other cases of the fodder scam. This is the fifth and final case. The RJD supremo arrived in Ranchi on Sunday to be physically present in the court during the hearing.

Russia says pulling back some forces from Ukraine border

Russia said on February 15 it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first major step towards de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West. The move came amid an intense diplomatic effort to avert a feared Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour and after Moscow amassed more than 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on February 15 resigned from the Congress, ending his 46-year-long association with the grand old party. Mr. Kumar sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi this morning, saying he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

India hits out at Pakistan at U.N., says perpetrators of Mumbai, Pathankot, Pulwama terror attacks enjoying state support

India has strongly hit out at Pakistan at the U.N., saying the world knows where perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot and 2019 Pulwama terror attacks came from and it is “regretful” that facilitators of these “dastardly” acts continue to enjoy state support and hospitality. Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. Rajesh Parihar began his remarks to the open briefing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee on Monday by recalling that exactly three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 brave men of Indian security personnel were killed in a “dastardly terrorist attack” in Pulwama carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Djokovic: Not against vaccination but won’t be forced to take COVID jab

Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against COVID-19. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Survivor actor seeks to be impleaded in sexual assault case

The woman actor, who was reportedly sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi in 2017, has sought time to implead in a case filed by actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 case, opposing further investigation into the case. The plea opposing continued probe is pending before the High Court.

Exports jump 25.28% to $34.5 billion in January

India’s exports in January rose 25.28% to $34.5 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to data released by the Commerce ministry on Tuesday. However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to $17.42 billion.

EU to launch probe over use of cloud services by public sector

European privacy watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch joint investigations with 22 national regulators into the use of cloud-based services by the public sector to check if they comply with its privacy safeguards.

Analysis | Is a Russian attack on Ukraine imminent?

In a televised address on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had declared Wednesday (February 16), which U.S. officials say could be the date of a Russian attack, as a day of “national unity”. But he has also said the earlier predictions by western intelligence agencies of a possible attack had proven wrong. PBS Newshour, the American TV program, reported late last week, quoting unnamed U.S. officials, that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, had decided to launch an invasion and sent his orders to his Generals.

Punjab Assembly elections | Understand ‘hidden powers’ behind Modi and Kejriwal: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked voters in Punjab not to look at the face of leaders but their actions to understand the “hidden powers” that are at work behind them, as the former Congress president attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he claimed those seeking one chance to form the government will “destroy Punjab” and the state “will burn”.

Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor form

In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma said “everything will fall in place” if the chatter around him stops.

IOA chief Batra terms Indian men’s hockey team’s recent results “unacceptable”, asks HI to explain

IOA President Narinder Batra, who also heads the International Hockey Federation, on Tuesday termed the Indian men’s hockey team’s performance in recent tournaments as “unacceptable” and asked the national federation to explain the reasons behind it.

Supreme Court studies if Vanniyar quota pleas need to be referred to larger Bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began examining whether petitions challenging a Madras High Court decision declaring ultra vires a State quota law, which provided 10.5% special reservation to Vanniyars, a most backward community, ought to be referred to a larger Bench. A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai heard submissions on the question of reference. “We want to first hear submissions on the issue of reference. If we feel that the matter can be decided here without referring it to a larger Bench, we can decide it here,” Justice Rao said at one point.

U.P. Assembly elections | ‘Babua’, ‘bua’ crumbled State’s economy; Yogi brought it back on track: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of crumbling the economy of Uttar Pradesh and credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with bringing a turnaround in five years in the State. He also said the 2022 elections are for “strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands and for making Yogi chief minister again”.

Free fire among 54 Chinese apps banned by India over security concerns

Spurred by security concerns, India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mostly of Chinese origin, among them the game Free Fire, which is owned by Sea Ltd, government sources said on Tuesday, confirming media reports the previous day.