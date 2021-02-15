Top news of the day: SC notice to Centre, WhatsApp on plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indian users; SC allows journalist Siddique Kappan to visit ailing mother in Kerala, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Monday opened access to its geospatial data and services, including maps, for all Indian entities by saying, “what is readily available globally does not need to be regulated.” The move is said to release a lot of data that is currently restricted and not available for free.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday said Indians have “grave apprehensions” about privacy from Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave Kerala Union of Working Journalists' secretary Siddique Kappan, charged with sedition and in a Uttar Pradesh jail since October, five days to visit his mother at her deathbed in Kerala.

In the coming two to three months, India would be all set to roll out more COVID-19 vaccines other than the two in use now, said Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday. The country had not seen a single vaccine-related death so far and negligible rate of hospitalisation following vaccination, he claimed.

Eighteen States/UTs, including Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Meghalaya, have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with ten States/UTs not reporting any COVID-19 deaths in the last week. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.

R. Ashwin first gave a lesson on how to bowl on a rank turner and then provided a batting master-class with a sparkling hundred on a deteriorating strip, putting India on the brink of a massive series-levelling victory against England on the third day of the second Test in Chennai.

Starting in April 2020, China amassed a large number of troops and armaments along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the 3,488 km LAC, leading to stand-offs and skirmishes at Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso (lake), Gogra-Hot Springs and other areas. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moved into Indian territory and built fortified structures and defences, changing the status quo on the ground. While there are differences in perception on the alignment of the LAC, over the years both sides concluded a series of agreements to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border, while talks continued to resolve the dispute.

Following Mumbai, petrol prices in Chennai breached the ₹90/litre mark in February. Delhi and Kolkata are about a rupee short of the mark. Heavy taxation on crude oil combined with a significant uptick in international crude prices are responsible for this recent price rise. While the recently introduced Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess on crude oil will not burden the customers, the money collected will not be shared with States as they are excluded from the purview of the divisible pool of taxes. Importantly, not a single rupee of the cess collected on crude oil in the past ten years was used for the intended purposes.

Mumbai-based activist Nikita Jacob, associates Shantanu and activist Disha Ravi created the 'toolkit' on farmers' protest and spread it further, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Former Supreme Court judge P.B. Sawant passed away at his Pune residence after a brief illness on February 15, aged 90.

The BJP on February 15 named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People’s Front MP, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Upper House from Assam.

The AIADMK is the only party that fulfils all the promises made in its election manifesto, asserted AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Monday.

Ahead of the assembly election in the State, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 to poor people.