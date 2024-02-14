February 14, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Farmers protest | Union Ministers to hold discussions with farmer groups’ leaders

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will hold a meeting with leaders of the protesting farmer groups on February 14 evening, according to sources. The meeting will be held through video conferencing, the sources said. On the second day of the farmer march, traffic movement remained unrestricted at Delhi’s Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh on February 14 while it was completely closed at the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana.

Delhi Excise policy case | ED issues 6th summons to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh and the 6th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said on February 14. The 55-year-old leader, also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19. A Delhi court last week had asked Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was “legally bound” to comply.

Reconsider withdrawal of Free Movement Regime, 5 Mizoram NGOs ask Centre

A coordination body of five non-government organisations in Mizoram has requested the Centre to reconsider its decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime along the 1,643 km India-Myanmar border. The FMR agreement entailed the border residents of both countries to travel up to 16 km within each other’s territory without any visa. A week ago, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Centre’s decision to withdraw the FMR because of security concerns arising out of the ongoing civil war in Myanmar and the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Senthilbalaji case | ED urges Madras High Court to order speedy trial, instead of granting bail

The Enforcement Directorate has accused former Minister V. Senthilbalaji of intentionally stalling the commencement of trial in a money laundering case and urged the Madras High Court to order speedy trial instead of accepting his plea to grant bail until the completion of trial. In a counter affidavit filed before Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, who is slated to hear the bail application today, February 14, 2024, the ED said, it had time and again expressed its readiness for commencement of trial but the accused was wilfully delaying the process before the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai.

Car enters Bengal Governor’s motorcade in Delhi; sabotage suspected

A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose in New Delhi on Tuesday night, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The Delhi Police has arrested the driver and lodged and FIR. The incident took place a day after Mr. Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from Supreme Court

Former student leader Umar Khalid, an undertrial in a Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots for three years, withdrew his bail application from the Supreme Court on February 14. Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Khalid, sought and got permission to withdraw the bail plea. Mr. Sibal referred to “changed circumstances” and said he would seek relief in the trial court. The court permitted him to withdraw the plea.

No more adjournment letters in after-notice bail cases: Supreme Court

Adjournments, denounced as a major factor for pendency, delay in court hearings, and a money-drainer for litigants, is no longer going to be easy in the Supreme Court. A circular issued by the Supreme Court on February 14 said it would not entertain letters of adjournment from lawyers in bail and anticipatory bail cases for which notice had been earlier issued by the court.

Sonia Gandhi files nomination as Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on February 14 filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. Her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, leader of opposition Tikaram Jully were present at the time of the nomination filing in the assembly building. Before filing nomination, Sonia Gandhi met with the party MLAs in the opposition lobby of the assembly.

Rajya Sabha polls | Nadda from Gujarat, Chavan from Maharashtra in BJP list, Vaishnaw gets support from BJD as well

The BJP will nominate to the Rajya Sabha its national president J.P. Nadda from Gujarat, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L. Murugan from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively, and new entrant and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan from his home State, the party announced on Wednesday. The biennial polls are scheduled for February 27. The nomination of Mr. Murugan and Mr. Vaishnaw makes them the only two exceptions to the BJP high command’s decision that Union Ministers completing their terms in the Rajya Sabha must now fight the Lok Sabha polls. That list included Ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Bhupendra Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson resigns from Congress, joins BJP

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vibhakar Shastri on February 14 quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in Lucknow in the presence of party State president Bhupinder Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Not allowing for 100% VVPATs is ‘terrible anyay’ on Indian voter: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

Calling for greater accountability in using technology in conduct of polls, the Congress on February 14 questioned the Election Commission of India’s “reluctance” to engage with INDIA parties over their demand that the number of VVPATs prescribed be steadily increased towards 100%. The Opposition party also said that not allowing for 100% VVPATs is a “terrible injustice” on the Indian voter.

Pakistan stalemate ends; Nawaz Sharif’s party seeks to get partner PPP to join Cabinet

A political stalemate in Pakistan, after an inconclusive election, ended with Shehbaz Sharif chosen to lead the country again, while efforts were under way on February 14 to get the second-largest party to join the government to ensure stability. Mr. Sharif (72) who was the Prime Minister for 16 months until August, was late on February 13 named as the coalition candidate for next premier by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, founder and supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the largest party in Parliament.

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Negotiations to pause the Israel-Hamas war and free the remaining hostages headed into a second day in Cairo on February 14, as displaced Gazans braced for an expected Israeli assault on their last refuge of Rafah. A Hamas source told AFP that a delegation was headed to the Egyptian capital to meet Egyptian and Qatari mediators, after Israeli negotiators held talks with the mediators on February 13.

Prabowo Subianto holds strong lead in early, unofficial counts of Indonesia’s presidential race

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto held a commanding lead in early, unofficial tallies of Indonesia’s presidential race Wednesday, potentially putting the former general on a path to claim victory in a three-way race to lead the world’s third-largest democracy. The 72-year-old candidate is a link to the brutal period of dictatorship that ended just over 25 years ago, when he served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations that Mr. Subianto denies. He has presented himself as an heir to immensely popular sitting President Joko Widodo, whose son he chose as his running mate.

18 countries meet 2% military spending target, says NATO chief

Eighteen out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on February 14. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Mr. Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels, adding overall military spending was set for another record year as Russia’s war against Ukraine is entering a third year. NATO’s European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year, Stoltenberg added.

Hundreds of rescuers deployed in search for nine workers missing at landslide-hit Turkish gold mine

Hundreds of rescuers on February 14 pressed ahead with efforts to search for at least nine workers trapped at a gold mine in eastern Turkey that was engulfed by a massive landslide. The landslide struck the Copler mine in the town of Ilic in Turkey’s mountainous Erzincan province on Tuesday. Footage seemingly shot by a worker showed a huge mass of earth rushing down a gully, overrunning everything in its path. The landslide involved a mound of soil extracted from the mine, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Finance Minister to review economy at FSDC meeting on February 21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to review the state of the economy amid global challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on February 21. The 28th meeting of the high-level panel to be held here will be attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, sources said. This would be the first meeting of the FSDC after the passage of the ₹47.6 lakh crore Budget for 2024-25, focussing on capital expenditure with an outlay of ₹11.11 lakh crore.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey equals international record of 8 catches in an innings

Australia’s test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has equalled an international record with his eight catches on February 14 in a domestic one-day cricket match. Carey held eight catches for South Australia State in a limited-overs win over Queensland in his first 50-over match since being replaced as Australia’s first-choice white ball wicketkeeper at the World Cup in India last year. He took five catches off the bowling of Jordan Buckingham and equalled the List A world record with his eighth catch to dismiss Matt Kuhnemann.