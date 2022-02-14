Top news of the day: MHA recommends ban on 54 Chinese apps citing security concerns; Tatas appoint new CEO and MD for Air India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

MHA recommends ban on 54 Chinese apps citing security concerns

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country’s security, officials sources said on Monday .The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.

ABG Shipyard fraud detected faster than average time in such cases: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Opposition has put its foot on the proverbial axe by raising a hue and cry about the biggest banking fraud of ₹22,842 crore perpetrated on banks by ABG Shipyard, stressing that the account had turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in November 2013 while the UPA was in power.

Discussions on with RBI over digital currency: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said discussions with regard to central bank-backed digital currency have been going on with the Reserve Bank and a decision will be taken after due deliberations. Ms. Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 had announced that Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year. She had also announced the government will levy 30% tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

Hijab controversy: Congress legislators wear black band in Karnataka Assembly

Congress MLAs and MLCs wore black bands to the Karnataka legislature session on February 14 as a mark of protest against the BJP government’s handling of the dress code row and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

Black Monday: Sensex crashes 1,747 points as Ukraine standoff roils global markets

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,747 points while the Nifty crashed below the 17,000-level on Monday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions sparked a retreat from riskier assets globally. A depreciating rupee and foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, traders said.

ISRO successfully puts three satellites into orbit on board the PSLV C-52

Thick orange fumes from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV C-52 briefly lit up the pre-dawn dark sky and Pulicat Lake as it soared into the skies with the silence of the morning broken by the booming noise of the launch vehicle that carried three satellites on board.

Tatas appoint new CEO & MD for Air India

Tata Sons has announced that Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO & MD of Air India. The Air India board met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Mr. Ayci. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr. Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Kalanithi Maran declines SpiceJet’s peace offer on share transfer dispute

Kalanithi Maran, the former promoter of SpiceJet, and his firm KAL Airways have declined the olive branch offered by the air carrier to end a prolonged share transfer dispute among them. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Maninder Singh, for Mr. Maran, informed the court that his client had refused SpiceJet’s offer of a total ₹600 crore in cash to settle the dispute with no room for further litigation.

Wholesale price inflation at 12.96% in January

India’s wholesale price inflation fell marginally to a four-month low of 12.96% in January from 13.56% in December 2021, the decline driven largely by a drop in manufactured products’ inflation below the 10% mark for the first time since last April. Manufactured products inflation cooled from from 10.62% in December to 9.42% in January. Fuel and power inflation remained virtually unchanged from 32.30% in December to 32.27% in January, while price rise at the wholesale level hardened in January for primary articles and the food index.

Thanjavur student death | SC refuses to intervene in transfer of case to CBI

The Supreme Court on Monday did not interfere in a Madras High Court order transferring the investigation into the death by suicide of a 17-year-old student at Thanjavur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amidst controversy sparked by a private video on social media in which the girl allegedly said she was asked to convert to Christianity.

Explained | The never-ending problem of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen

The vexatious fisheries conflict in the Palk Bay between India and Sri Lanka, especially between Tamil Nadu and Northern Province, has again acquired intensity with the Sri Lankan Navy arresting 12 fishermen of Rameswaram and impounding two boats on Saturday on the charge of poaching in the territorial waters of Sri Lanka. On hearing this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, pointing out that this was the “third such incident in two weeks and 41 fishermen and six fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy”.

Karnataka HC sets aside provisions of law banning online gaming

In a relief to online gaming operators, the High Court of Karnataka on February 14 held as unconstitutional some of the provisions of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, which prohibit and criminalise the activities of offering and playing games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

Absconding Chennai man poses hurdle in Kochi drug racket case

Nearly six months after seizing about 1.20 kg methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, from a service apartment at Thrikkakara in two separate raids in successive days, the excise crime branch is yet to nab the Chennai-based accused who is suspected to have played a critical role in arranging the substance.

China hits out at ‘irresponsible’ remarks after Jaishankar’s criticism of border actions

China on Monday said it hoped India would not make “irresponsible remarks” on the border situation and that both sides “should follow through on agreements”. The comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in Melbourne following a meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, said China had violated written agreements by amassing troops.

PM Modi targets SP, says its family members ‘looted’ U.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for “loot” during their rule in the State. Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to ‘divide’ Hindu votes.